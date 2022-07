KTRK chief meteorologist Travis Herzog had to give his weather forecast in the dark twice in one day due to rolling blackouts in Texas. The Houston ABC owned station said the Electric Reliability Council of Texas sent out a request this week asking Texans to cut back energy use around Noon on Wednesday. Today at 3 p.m., while Herzog was explaining the triple-digit temperatures in Houston and warning of potential outages, the power went out.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO