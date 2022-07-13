ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowerston, OH

Monigold to take over head baseball position on namesake field at Conotton Valley

By The Times-Reporter
The Times-Reporter
The Times-Reporter
 3 days ago

BOWERSTON — Conotton Valley High School alumnus Jim Monigold will be returning to Conotton Valley as the new head baseball coach for the 2023 season on Jim Monigold Field, named after his father.

Monigold takes over for longtime coach Dave DiDonato, who retired after the 2022 season.

Monigold will be teaching fourth and fifth grade social studies at the Conotton Valley Local School District after teaching in the Garaway Local School District for 25 years.

At Garaway, Monigold coached various sports teams, most notably girls’ varsity basketball from 2013-2016 with an 84-16 record and a regional runner-up placement in 2014 for which he won District 5 Coach of the Year.

No stranger to baseball, Monigold was a four-year letter winner and All-Ohioan in his baseball career at Conotton and went on to be a four-year letter winner at Malone University and spent years playing at the Class A level.

Monigold also previously coached junior varsity baseball in 1997 for Conotton, was an assistant coach at Garaway from 1998-1999 as well as an assistant coach for the 2009 state championship team at Indian Valley.

“I am looking forward to seeing what this great opportunity brings," said Monigold in a press release. "The legacy of coaching on this field means a great deal and I am excited to get started,”

Athletic Director Jonathon Stuck said in a release, "I am excited to have Jim back here as a Rocket. Jim has a passion for education-based athletics. His proven track record as a coach is something that we look forward to as he guides our student-athletes.”

CV Superintendent John Zucal also welcomed Monigolf back into the CV fold.

"The Conotton Valley School District is pleased to welcome a quality individual such as Jim B. Monigold back home," said Zucal in a release. "Mr. Monigold's record of excellence in the classroom and as a coach makes him a perfect fit for the culture we continue to build in our district. I am confident our young people will be positively impacted by his leadership both in the classroom and on the field. We are very excited to see what the future holds as he helps our Rockets soar!"

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Monigold to take over head baseball position on namesake field at Conotton Valley

