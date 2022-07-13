ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to download and use The Register-Guard app for iPhone and Android

By Register-Guard
The Register-Guard
The Register-Guard
 3 days ago
No one covers Eugene like The Register-Guard. Whether you're looking for the latest on local politics, new restaurants or high school sports, download the RG app for the easiest and fastest way to get customized news delivered to you.

Download the app: Get the latest news, sports and more

The App Experience

Enjoy a streamlined, fast-loading experience that makes it easy to view the stories, photos and videos you're most interested in.

The Latest News

Access our in-depth journalism, including our investigations, news, profiles of people, sports coverage from high school to the University of Oregon and more in our easy-to-use app.

We are the go-to place for the best new restaurants in town and the latest environmental and wildfire coverage.

Find out what people are reading with the Most Popular feed. And bookmark and access stories to read later.

Customization

Customize your app experience by saving your favorite stories, adjusting the text size, applying night mode or reading articles offline.

News Alerts

Get breaking news, traffic alerts, sports scores, weather updates and more real-time notifications through the app.

Alerts can be tailored to your interests and quiet times can be applied. Visit the app’s settings to customize your alerts.

The Register-Guard app is free to download and includes a sampling of free articles. Become a subscriber and get unlimited access on our app.

