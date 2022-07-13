ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma County, OK

Republican Primary Recount Confirms DA Candidates Calvey, Geiger Headed To Runoff

By News On 6
News On 6
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Oklahoma County Election Board has completed the...

News On 6

Mayor Holt Says It's Time For A New Arena During State Of The City Address

Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt said that we need a new arena for the Thunder!. That was one of several ideas he shared in his State of the City address Thursday. Mayor Holt spent a good amount of time talking about the Oklahoma City Thunder basketball team and the way pro-sports has helped launch OKC into becoming the 20th largest city in the U.S.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Man In Custody Following Pursuit, Manhunt In Pottawatomie County

One man is in custody following a pursuit and manhunt from several law enforcement agencies Friday night in Pottawatomie County. The Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office said a deputy was hit head-on during the pursuit. Authorities said that the deputy is okay. Deputies said they tracked the suspect, Johnnie Byrd, to...
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, OK
News On 6

More Than 1,200 Del City Residents Who Lost Power Have Had It Restored

UPDATE (11:05 a.m., July 15, 2022): As of Friday morning, every Del City electricity customer has had their power restored. The outage was first reported by Oklahoma Gas and Electric just before 7 p.m. Thursday. Below is Thursday's original web story. ------------------------------------------------------ More than 1,200 OG&E customers were without power...
DEL CITY, OK
News On 6

Major Line Break Reported In Areas Near Kiefer, Sapulpa, Mounds

A major water line break is impacting parts of Creek County. The Creek Country Rural Water District 2 is asking people living in the Kiefer, Sapulpa and Mounds areas to conserve water. Those near West 151st Street South and South 129th West Avenue in Kiefer may be without water for...
KIEFER, OK
News On 6

Water Main Break Closes Intersection In West Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City authorities said lane closures at NW 10th and Rockwell are expected through the weekend after a water main break on Saturday. The NW 10th east and westbound lanes are blocked off at Rockwell due to the break. The Oklahoma City line maintenance supervisor told News 9 the source...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

17-Year-Old Boy Dies In Garvin County Crash

A 17-year-old boy died Saturday in a Garvin County car crash, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said it happened around 10:45 a.m. on Highway 77 near Paoli, Oklahoma. The 17-year-old from Pauls Valley, Oklahoma, was driving northbound when he went off the road to the right and hit...
GARVIN COUNTY, OK
News On 6

1 Injured, Police Looking For Suspect Following NW OKC Robbery

Oklahoma City Police are searching for the suspect of a robbery that left one person injured Saturday night in northwest Oklahoma City. This incident happened at around 11:30 p.m. near Northwest 122nd and North Pennsylvania Avenue. Police said the victim only had minor injuries and flagged down an officer. Officers...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Body Dropped Off At Stillwater Medical Center, No Foul Play Suspected

Three juveniles were detained on Friday morning after dropping off a body at Stillwater Medical Center. According to the Payne County Sheriff's Office, the three juveniles had dropped off the person at the medical center to go get another family member and return to the hospital. Police do not suspect...
STILLWATER, OK
News On 6

OKC Coffee Shop Remembers Co-Worker Killed In Crash

Not Your Average Joe coffee shop in Oklahoma City is keeping the memory of a beloved co-worker alive after he was hit and killed by a car in June. John Hayes used to serve up coffee behind the counter, now a picture on the wall honors his life. "The heartbeat...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
NewsBreak
News On 6

U-Haul Truck Hits Bridge In Downtown OKC

A U-Haul truck struck a bridge in downtown Oklahoma City Thursday afternoon. The crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. near EK Gaylord and Reno Ave. No word on any injuries. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Wildfire E. Of Stillwater Prompts Evacuations

A wildfire east of Stillwater has prompted evacuations in the area, according to News 9 Storm Trackers Val and Amy Castor. Val is livestreaming in the area and reports that Highway 108 north of Highway 51 is closed as of 4:15 p.m. He also reports that two neighborhoods have been...
STILLWATER, OK
News On 6

The Call Up: Will Bedlam Continue?

TULSA, Oklahoma - Some fireworks have been ignited between old rivals at the Big 12 media days. Both OU and OSU's head football coaches have had a lot to say about the future of Bedlam once the Sooners move on to the SEC. We called up Jonathan Huskey to break down all the drama down in Texas.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Traffic Redirected Following Car Crash In NE OKC

Traffic was redirected following a car crash Friday morning in northeast Oklahoma City. The crash happened near North Kelley Avenue and East Memorial Road. Northbound traffic was turned back south, and the southbound lanes were unaffected. The conditions of the people involved are unknown. This is a developing story.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

