Ravenna, OH

Ravenna High School Class of 1960 celebrates members 80th birthdays with weekend of fun

By Record-Courier
Record-Courier
Record-Courier
 4 days ago
Members of Ravenna High School class of 1960 recently celebrated their 80th birthdays with a weekend of fun.

On Friday, July 8, they enjoyed a meet-and-greet at the English Pub in Ravenna. On Saturday they had a formal dinner at Grace Episcopal Church parish hall catered by Guido’s, where they remembered the 40 classmates who had died.

Twenty-two classmates and 14 spouses and relatives came from around Ohio and other states including California, New Hampshire, Maryland and Florida to reconnect.

Finishing up the weekend, Sunday brunch was served at the home of 1960 graduates Mike and Shirley (Franks) Johnson.

