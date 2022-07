LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating a shooting that took place in Lexington late Friday night. Officers received a call of shots fired with a possible victim just after 11:00. They responded to the 1100 block of Octavian Way where they found 35-year-old Steven Dwayne Mayes with a gunshot wound, but police say the shooting actually took place down the street on Accord Drive. Both streets are off of Appian Way in the Tates Creek area.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO