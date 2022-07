President Biden is in Saudi Arabia today to meet with King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Biden is there for many reasons, among them to reassert U.S. influence in the Middle East. But the shadow of Saudi Arabia's killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi has been hanging over this visit. An investigation by U.S. intelligence officials concluded that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved the operation that killed the journalist. Biden said this afternoon that he brought up that killing at the top of today's meeting and that he spoke to the crown prince about human rights and political reform. For another perspective on Biden's trip, we reached out to Hanan Elatr. She married Jamal Khashoggi in an Islamic ceremony in 2018 and is here now. Welcome.

