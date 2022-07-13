ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomas signs 8-year contract extension with Blues

NHL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeal will keep Blues forward in St. Louis through the 2030-31 season. Robert Thomas isn't going anywhere anytime soon. Blues General Manager Doug Armstrong made sure of it by locking up the 23-year-old to a long-term deal with an eight-year, $65 million contract extension ($8.125 AAV) on Wednesday. Thomas...

www.nhl.com

