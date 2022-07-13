Thomas signs 8-year contract extension with Blues

The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the team has signed defenseman Brad Hunt to a two-year contract through the 2023-24 season. Hunt, 33, appeared in 50 games for the Vancouver Canucks this past season, recording 17 points (3g/14a). Signed by the Edmonton Oilers as a free agent on July 6, 2013, Hunt has collected 76 points (22g54a) in 241 career NHL games with Edmonton, St. Louis, Nashville, Vegas, Minnesota and Vancouver. The 5-foot-9, 177-pound defenseman has also played in four career postseason contests, making his Stanley Cup Playoffs debut as a member of the Wild on Aug. 2, 2020 at Vancouver. Hunt set career highs in goals (8), points (19) and games played (59) during the 2019-20 campaign with Minnesota and ranked third among team defensemen with 10 power-play points.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO