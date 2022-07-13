ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Tuesday's local baseball roundup: Main South Legion prevails on the road

By Telegram & Gazette
 3 days ago
American Legion

Main South 8, Hudson 4: Josh Beauregard (3 runs) and Sean Belton (3 RBIs) each went 2 for 4, and Brady Fenner was 2 for 3 and drove in two runs for visiting Main South (7-13). Owen Cooney hurled six solid innings to earn his first Legion win.

Marshall Kehlhem hit two triples and drove in a run for Hudson (13-8), and teammates Max Zhao and Brady Stuart added extra-base hits.

Futures Collegiate League

Brockton 6, Bravehearts 1: Jack Goodman delivered an RBI single in the fifth inning for the visiting Bravehearts (16-24), but after the Rox (14-26) scored another run in the bottom half, the lightning and rain came, and the official game was called after five innings at Campanelli Stadium.

International League

WooSox 2, Norfolk 1: Chris Murphy (2-0) fired two-hit shutout ball over seven innings as visiting Worcester (45-40) won the opener of this week's series at Harbor Park.

Devlin Granberg scored on a wild pitch in the third inning, and Ronaldo Hernandez delivered Nick Sogard with a sacrifice fly in the seventh. Rylan Bannon homered off Zack Kelly in the ninth for the Tides (41-44).

