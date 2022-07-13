ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bramwell Tovey, conductor of Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra, dies at 69

By Antonia Noori Farzan, The Providence Journal
 3 days ago
Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra principal conductor and artistic director Bramwell Tovey died Tuesday, according to the organization.

“We are all heartbroken,” executive director David Beauchesne said in a statement. “Bramwell Tovey was a dear friend and colleague and a person of uncommon ability, warmth, humor, sincerity and kindness. The youngest student and most revered guest artist received the same level of his care and attention. His death is a profound loss to our organization and community and to musicians and audiences around the globe."

Tovey was diagnosed with a rare form of sarcoma in May 2019, according to a news release put out by the philharmonic. He underwent surgery, but the cancer returned this January.

"Bramwell was incredibly grateful to the conductors who stepped in on his behalf in Rhode Island and elsewhere, for the support he received from the RI Philharmonic community, and to all who sent him messages of encouragement," Beauchesne said. "Together with his family and colleagues everywhere, we will support one another through this difficult time, and continue his legacy of artistry, education, inclusion and humanity.”

Tovey died peacefully at home in Barrington, surrounded by family, one day after celebrating his 69th birthday, the news release said.

The conductor "certainly led an epic life," the philharmonic's announcement said. He was born in East London and began playing music in Salvation Army bands, then eventually got the attention of Leonard Bernstein.

"Tovey went on to transformative tenures as music director at Canada’s Winnipeg Symphony, where he founded a groundbreaking New Music Festival, and the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra, where he grew audiences, won a Grammy, led international tours, and helped found the VSO School of Music, whose building now bears his name," the announcement said. "Along the way, he won a Juno award for his work as a composer and became the founding host and conductor of the New York Philharmonic’s Summertime Classics Festival as well as the Los Angeles Philharmonic’s Principal Guest Conductor at the Hollywood Bowl."

Tovey first conducted the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra in October 2016 and took over as its principal conductor in 2018.

Prior to his death, Tania Miller was named the philharmonic's interim principal conductor.

"The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra’s 2022-23 season will be dedicated to the memory of Bramwell Tovey and will celebrate his joy of music and passion for music education," the orchestra's news release said. "A memorial fund will be established in Bramwell Tovey's name to support the Rhode Island Philharmonic Music School and its impact on future generations of young musicians in Bramwell's adopted state. Details on the fund and how to express condolences will follow."

