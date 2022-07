Jordan Montgomery pitched six innings, allowing three runs on six hits and one walk while striking out four in New York’s 5-4 extra inning loss to Boston on Friday. Montgomery gave up a two-run homer to Rafael Devers in the 1st inning but still managed six innings and left in line for the win. It was Montgomery’s eighth quality start and 13th no decision in 18 starts this season. Monty heads into the All-Star break at 3-2 with a 3.26 ERA and 1.04 WHIP to go with 80 strikeouts across 102 innings. The lefty is on pace the lowest ERA of his career and will look to continue his success on the mound in the second half of the season. Montgomery’s next start will come after the All-Star break.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO