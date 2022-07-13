ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Which shows got nominated for Emmy Awards? Plus where to watch the Emmys this year

By Sarah Gambles
Deseret News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YG7dZ_0geSevs600
Quinta Brunson in a scene from “Abbott Elementary.” Brunson became the first Black woman to receive three Emmy nominations for comedy categories. | Ser Baffo, ABC via Associated Press

It’s finally here. The Television Academy announced the nominees for this year’s Primetime Emmy Awards, and multiple shows and show creators made history.

Where can you watch the Emmys this year?

According to USA Today , you can watch the Emmys on Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. EDT and 5 p.m. PDT. You can watch the show on NBC or you can stream it on Peacock. You can also watch the red carpet coverage live on E!.

Who’s hosting the Emmy Awards?

Kenan Thompson, the longest running cast member on “Saturday Night Live,” will host the Emmys this year, per USA Today . Thompson has received six Emmy nominations and one win in 2018.

Which Emmy nominations made history this year?

  • Quinta Brunson created, writes and stars in the ABC sitcom “Abbott Elementary.” She became the first Black woman to receive three Emmy nominations for comedy categories in the same year, according to The A.V. Club .
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CtDmr_0geSevs600
Netflix via Associated Press
  • Netflix’s Korean series “Squid Game” is the first foreign language series to be nominated for best drama, per Entertainment Weekly .
  • Chip and Joanna Gaines scored their first Emmy nomination for “Fixer Upper: Welcome Home” on the Magnolia Network, per Variety .
  • The late Chadwick Boseman received his first nomination posthumously in the outstanding character voiceover category for his role of T’Challa in Marvel’s “What If...?” on Disney+, USA Today reported.
  • Former President Barack Obama secured his first Emmy nod for outstanding narrator in the Netflix docuseries “Our Great National Parks,” per USA Today .
  • Selena Gomez earned her first Emmy nomination as an executive producer on “Only Murders in the Building” on Hulu, according to USA Today .
  • Zendaya became the youngest two-time acting nominee and youngest-nominated producer for “Euphoria” on HBO, Deadline reported.

Which shows received the most Emmy nominations?

“Succession” on HBO received the most nominations, with a total of 25. “Ted Lasso” on Apple TV+ and “The White Lotus” on HBO tied for the second-most nominations with 20 each, per CNN .

Who got snubbed from the Emmys?

  • Mandy Moore did not receive a nomination for her role in the emotional series finale of the NBC drama “This Is Us.” She wrote on her Instagram stories , “... nothing can take away what our show meant to SO MANY (us included). That’s an incredible legacy to be a part of.”
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25oJXS_0geSevs600
Craig Blankenhorn, Hulu via Associated Press
  • Selena Gomez missed out on a nomination for outstanding actress in a comedy series, despite holding her own with comedy giants Martin Short and Steve Martin in “Only Murders in the Building.” “We’re a little dismayed that Selena didn’t get nominated because she’s so crucial to the trio, to the show. She kind of balances us. In fact, in some ways you can say that we got nominated because of her balance in the show,” Martin told Variety .
  • Netflix series “Stranger Things” garnered 13 Emmy nominations, but none of the actors received nods, despite Sadie Sink and Millie Bobby Brown’s strong performances in the latest season of the series, per Variety .

Which shows and actors received Emmy nominations?

Here is a list of some of this year’s Emmy nominations — a full list can be found at Variety .

Drama series

  • “Better Call Saul” (AMC).
  • “Euphoria” (HBO).
  • “Ozark” (Netflix).
  • “Severance” (Apple TV+).
  • “Squid Game” (Netflix).
  • “Succession” (HBO).
  • “Yellowjackets” (Showtime).

Comedy series

  • “Abbott Elementary” (ABC).
  • “Barry” (HBO).
  • “Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO).
  • “Hacks” (HBO).
  • “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime Video).
  • “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu).
  • “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+).
  • “What We Do in the Shadows” (FX).

Limited series

  • “Dopesick” (Hulu).
  • “The Dropout” (Hulu).
  • “Inventing Anna” (Netflix).
  • “Pam and Tommy” (Hulu).
  • “The White Lotus” (HBO).

Lead actress in a drama series

  • Jodie Comer — “Killing Eve” (BBC America).
  • Laura Linney — “Ozark” (Netflix).
  • Melanie Lynksey — “Yellowjackets” (Showtime).
  • Sandra Oh — “Killing Eve” (BBC America).
  • Reese Witherspoon — “The Morning Show” (Apple TV+).
  • Zendaya — “Euphoria” (HBO).

Lead actor in a drama series

  • Jason Bateman — “Ozark” (Netflix).
  • Brian Cox — “Succession” (HBO).
  • Lee Jung-jae — “Squid Game” (Netflix).
  • Bob Odenkirk — “Better Call Saul” (AMC).
  • Adam Scott — “Severance” (Apple TV+).
  • Jeremy Strong — “Succession” (HBO).

Lead actress in a comedy series

  • Quinta Brunson — “Abbott Elementary” (ABC).
  • Rachel Brosnahan — “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime Video).
  • Kaley Cuoco — “The Flight Attendant” (HBO).
  • Elle Fanning — “The Great” (Hulu).
  • Issa Rae — “Insecure” (HBO).
  • Jean Smart — “Hacks” (HBO).

Lead actor in a comedy series

  • Donald Glover — “Atlanta” (Hulu).
  • Bill Hader — “Barry” (HBO).
  • Nicholas Hoult — “The Great” (Hulu).
  • Steve Martin — “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu).
  • Martin Short — “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu).
  • Jason Sudeikis — “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+).

Lead actress in a limited series or movie

  • Toni Collette — “The Staircase” (HBO).
  • Julia Garner — “Inventing Anna” (Netflix).
  • Lily James — “Pam and Tommy” (Hulu).
  • Sarah Paulson — “Impeachment: American Crime Story” (FX).
  • Margaret Qualley — “Maid” (Netflix).
  • Amanda Seyfried — “The Dropout” (Hulu).

Lead actor in a limited series or movie

  • Colin Firth — “The Staircase” (HBO).
  • Andrew Garfield — “Under the Banner of Heaven” (FX).
  • Oscar Isaac — “Scenes From a Marriage” (HBO).
  • Michael Keaton — “Dopesick” (Hulu).
  • Himesh Patel — “Station Eleven” (HBO Max).
  • Sebastian Stan — “Pam and Tommy” (Hulu).

Supporting actress in a drama series

  • Patricia Arquette — “Severance” (Apple TV+).
  • Julia Garner — “Ozark” (Netflix).
  • Jung Ho-yeon — “Squid Game” (Netflix).
  • Christina Ricci — “Yellowjackets” (Showtime).
  • Rhea Seehorn — “Better Call Saul” (AMC).
  • J. Smith-Cameron — “Succession” (HBO).
  • Sarah Snook — “Succession” (HBO).
  • Sydney Sweeney — “Euphoria” (HBO).

Supporting actor in a drama series

  • Nicholas Braun — “Succession” (HBO).
  • Billy Crudup — “The Morning Show” (Apple TV+).
  • Kieran Culkin — “Succession” (HBO).
  • Park Hae-soo — “Squid Game” (Netflix).
  • Matthew Macfadyen — “Succession” (HBO).
  • John Turturro — “Severance” (Apple TV+).
  • Christopher Walken — “Severance” (Apple TV+).
  • Oh Yeong-su — “Squid Game” (Netflix).

Supporting actress in a comedy series

  • Alex Borstein — “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime Video).
  • Hannah Einbinder — “Hacks” (HBO).
  • Janelle James — “Abbott Elementary” (ABC).
  • Kate McKinnon — “Saturday Night Live” (NBC).
  • Sarah Niles — “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+).
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph — “Abbott Elementary” (ABC).
  • Juno Temple — “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+).
  • Hannah Waddingham — “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+).

Supporting actor in a comedy series

  • Anthony Carrigan — “Barry” (HBO).
  • Brett Goldstein — “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+).
  • Toheeb Jimoh — “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+).
  • Nich Mohammed — “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+).
  • Tony Shalhoub — “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime Video).
  • Tyler James Williams — “Abbott Elementary” (ABC).
  • Henry Winkler — “Barry” (HBO).
  • Bowen Yang — “Saturday Night Live” (NBC).

Supporting actress in a limited series or movie

  • Connie Britton — “The White Lotus” (HBO).
  • Jennifer Coolidge — “The White Lotus” (HBO).
  • Alexandra Daddario — “The White Lotus” (HBO).
  • Kaitlyn Dever — “Dopesick” (Hulu).
  • Natasha Rothwell — “The White Lotus” (HBO).
  • Sydney Sweeney — “The White Lotus” (HBO).
  • Mare Winningham — “Dopesick” (Hulu).

Supporting actor in a limited series or movie

  • Murray Bartlett — “The White Lotus” (HBO).
  • Jake Lacy — “The White Lotus” (HBO).
  • Will Poulter — “Dopesick” (Hulu).
  • Seth Rogen — “Pam & Tommy” (Hulu).
  • Peter Sarsgaard — “Dopesick” (Hulu).
  • Michael Stuhlbarg — “Dopesick” (Hulu).
  • Steve Zahn — “The White Lotus” (HBO).

Guest actress in a drama series

  • Hope Davis — “Succession” (HBO).
  • Marcia Gay Harden — “The Morning Show” (Apple TV+).
  • Martha Kelly — “Euphoria” (HBO).
  • Sanaa Lathan — “Succession” (HBO).
  • Harriet Walter — “Succession” (HBO).
  • Lee You-mi — “Squid Game” (Netflix).

Guest actor in a drama series

  • Adrien Brody — “Succession” (HBO).
  • James Cromwell — “Succession” (HBO).
  • Colman Domingo — “Euphoria” (HBO).
  • Arian Moayed — “Succession” (HBO).
  • Tom Pelphrey — “Ozark” (Netflix).
  • Alexander Skarsgård — “Succession” (HBO).

Guest actress in a comedy series

  • Jane Adams — “Hacks” (HBO).
  • Harriet Sansom Harris — “Hacks” (HBO).
  • Jane Lynch — “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu).
  • Laurie Metcalf — “Hacks” (HBO).
  • Kaitlin Olson — “Hacks” (HBO).
  • Harriet Walter — “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+).

Guest actor in a comedy series

  • Jerrod Carmichael — “Saturday Night Live” (NBC).
  • Bill Hader — “Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO).
  • James Lance — “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+).
  • Nathan Lane — “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu).
  • Christopher McDonald — “Hacks” (HBO).
  • Sam Richardson — “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+).

Variety talk series

  • “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central).
  • “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (ABC).
  • “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” (HBO).
  • “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (NBC).
  • “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (CBS).

Competition program

  • “The Amazing Race” (CBS).
  • “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls” (Amazon Prime Video).
  • “Nailed It!” (Netflix).
  • “RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1).
  • “Top Chef” (Bravo).
  • “The Voice” (NBC).

Television movie

  • “Chip ‘n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers” (Disney+).
  • “Ray Donovan: The Movie” (Showtime).
  • “Reno 911!: The Hunt for QAnon” (Paramount+).
  • “The Survivor” (HBO/HBO Max).
  • “Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas” (The Roku Channel).

Host for a reality or competition program

  • Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness — “Queer Eye” (Netflix).
  • Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman — “Making It” (NBC).
  • Nicole Byer — “Nailed It!” (Netflix).
  • Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary — “Shark Tank” (ABC).
  • Padma Lakshmi — “Top Chef” (Bravo).
  • RuPaul — “RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1).

TVLine

Vince Staples Comedy From black-ish Creator Ordered to Series at Netflix

Netflix has placed a series order for a scripted comedy series starring rapper and occasional actor Vince Staples. black-ish creator Kenya Barris serves as an EP on the project, which is loosely based on Staples’ life. Other EPs include Staples himself, Ian Edelman, Maurice Williams, Corey Smyth and Calmatic. Edelman and Williams are co-showrunners. “I am excited to partner with Netflix and Kenya Barris on The Vince Staples Show,” said Staples in a statement. “This has been something I have been developing for some time and I am happy it’s coming to fruition.” Added Tracey Pakosta, Netflix’s Head of Comedy: “It’s our mission to...
TV & VIDEOS
Digital Trends

2022 Emmy predictions: who will take home the big awards?

The 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards will air on NBC and Peacock on Monday, September 12. Hosted by Kenan Thompson, the show is an exciting time for shows like Ozark and Killing Eve, which will have their final opportunities at earning awards after ending their runs. There are plenty of new shows in the running, too, from HBO’s The White Lotus to the Apple TV+ hit Severance.
TV & VIDEOS
People

Watch PEOPLE & Entertainment Weekly's Live Red Carpet Show at the 2022 Emmys

Join PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly at 6 p.m. ET/ 3 p.m. PT on Monday, Sept. 12 It's time for TV's biggest night, and PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly are here to capture every glamorous moment. Join hosts Janine Rubenstein and Jeremy Parsons for PEOPLE and EW's Red Carpet Live show from the 2022 Emmy Awards red carpet. We will be on-hand to watch TV's biggest stars live as they arrive at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles on Monday, Sept. 12, starting at 6 p.m. ET/ 3 p.m. PT. Watch the show above or on PEOPLE's social channels. Some of the biggest nominees at this year's Emmy Awards include Succession, Ted Lasso and The White Lotus. In the acting categories, Jason Sudeikis, Donald Glover, Zendaya, Reese Witherspoon, Jeremy Strong and Bob Odenkirk all have nominations. RELATED: See the Full List of the 2022 Emmy Nominations PEOPLE and EW's Red Carpet Live show will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET/ 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. PT on Monday, Sept. 12. The 74th Emmy Awards will air live on Monday, Sept. 12, at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT on NBC.
LOS ANGELES, CA
E! News

How to Watch the 2022 Emmys on TV and Online

Watch: Adele, RuPaul & More Win at 2022 Creative Arts Emmys. The night that TV fans have been waiting for year-round is almost here. The 2022 Emmy Awards, set to air on Monday, Sept. 12, is just days away and we have all of the details viewers need for one of the biggest nights in television. This year's ceremony will serve as the second in-person Emmy ceremony since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Peak TV bonanza complicates Emmy goal of honoring the best

Eager to root for viewer favorites “Yellowstone,” “NCIS” or “Young Sheldon" during the Emmy Awards? Save your breath. They and other ratings successes failed to make a dent in nominations for Monday's ceremony. Instead, the haul went to shows that are critical darlings or possess a higher degree of cool, “Stranger Things" and “Squid Game” among them.While it may be frustrating to fans, industry experts consider such omissions a sign that television's most prestigious honor is doing its job, or trying to, in the daunting age of “peak TV” overload.“When the Emmys were created more than 70 years ago,...
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

NBC Fall TV Lineup 2022-2023: New Shows and Trailers

Excuse us while we dry our eyes just thinking about This Is Us being missing from the NBC schedule after the show ended its six-season run. But despite the Mandy Moore-sized hole in our hearts, NBC is the real MPV this season after saving Magnum P.I. from CBS's scrap pile this spring. The reboot of the classic detective show will have a new home on NBC, which rescued Magnum from cancellation and picked it up for two more seasons.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Maggie Cancelled After 1 Season at Hulu

Perhaps Maggie‘s titular psychic already saw this news coming: Hulu has cancelled the romantic comedy after just one season, TVLine has confirmed. Although streamers rather famously do not disclose viewership/”ratings,” it is worth nothing that in the weeks since Maggie‘s July 6 debut, it has not once cracked the Top 10 on Nielsen’s weekly U.S. ranking of streaming originals (whereas Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building has been a steady presence). The series — which was originally produced for ABC before moving to the streamer  — starred Rebecca Rittenhouse (The Mindy Project) as the aforementioned Maggie, who gets a glimpse of her...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Cobra Kai's Martin Kove Used His Own Unhappiness for Emotional Therapy Scene — 'All of That Was Real to Me'

Warning: This post contains spoilers from Episodes 6 and 7 of Cobra Kai Season 5. John Kreese may be behind bars, but that doesn’t mean he’s been silenced. Not by a longshot. In Episode 6 of Cobra Kai‘s fifth season, the jail-bound sensei continued working whatever angles he could from the inside. While maintaining his connection with his “granddaughter” Tory (who’s been working as his mole inside the dojo), Kreese had an open line to what’s been happening on the outside, helping him influence the conflict between the dojos. But when he attempted to manipulate the prison system by “playing the good...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Pete Hammond’s Emmy Predictions 2022: Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series —Is Another Euphoric Victory In Store For Zendaya Or Is It Finally Lynskey Time?

Two past winners, both considered upsets in their respective victories, are back to square off against four veteran stars looking for their first win in the Lead Actress In A Drama Series category. Three of the nominees are on their last chance for their popular series but, with no one from last year mucking things up, this race looks too close to call, a real free-for-all that just might result in a major twist. Jodie Comer, Killing Eve Comer nailed a win on her first try with this richly-drawn character. And like Jeremy Strong, she did it against her better-known and much...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Fall Premiere Dates For New & Returning TV Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming

Normalcy is returning to television series’ release pattern after a couple of Covid-affected years. Streamers have made for a busy summer with buzzy shows such as Stranger Things, House of the Dragon and LOTR: The Rings of Power. They will soon be joined by the broadcast networks, whose main series roster is sticking to the traditional season that kicks off in the fall. Here is Deadline’s annual list of the fall premiere dates for new and returning series. It covers more than 200 broadcast, cable and streaming programs debuting between mid-September and December 31 but does not include movies or...
TV SERIES
