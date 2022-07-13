Which shows got nominated for Emmy Awards? Plus where to watch the Emmys this year

Quinta Brunson in a scene from “Abbott Elementary.” Brunson became the first Black woman to receive three Emmy nominations for comedy categories. | Ser Baffo, ABC via Associated Press

It’s finally here. The Television Academy announced the nominees for this year’s Primetime Emmy Awards, and multiple shows and show creators made history.

Where can you watch the Emmys this year?

According to USA Today , you can watch the Emmys on Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. EDT and 5 p.m. PDT. You can watch the show on NBC or you can stream it on Peacock. You can also watch the red carpet coverage live on E!.

Who’s hosting the Emmy Awards?

Kenan Thompson, the longest running cast member on “Saturday Night Live,” will host the Emmys this year, per USA Today . Thompson has received six Emmy nominations and one win in 2018.

Which Emmy nominations made history this year?

Quinta Brunson created, writes and stars in the ABC sitcom “Abbott Elementary.” She became the first Black woman to receive three Emmy nominations for comedy categories in the same year, according to The A.V. Club .

Netflix via Associated Press

Netflix’s Korean series “Squid Game” is the first foreign language series to be nominated for best drama, per Entertainment Weekly .

Chip and Joanna Gaines scored their first Emmy nomination for “Fixer Upper: Welcome Home” on the Magnolia Network, per Variety .

The late Chadwick Boseman received his first nomination posthumously in the outstanding character voiceover category for his role of T’Challa in Marvel’s “What If...?” on Disney+, USA Today reported.

Former President Barack Obama secured his first Emmy nod for outstanding narrator in the Netflix docuseries “Our Great National Parks,” per USA Today .

Selena Gomez earned her first Emmy nomination as an executive producer on “Only Murders in the Building” on Hulu, according to USA Today .

Zendaya became the youngest two-time acting nominee and youngest-nominated producer for “Euphoria” on HBO, Deadline reported.

Which shows received the most Emmy nominations?

“Succession” on HBO received the most nominations, with a total of 25. “Ted Lasso” on Apple TV+ and “The White Lotus” on HBO tied for the second-most nominations with 20 each, per CNN .

Who got snubbed from the Emmys?

Mandy Moore did not receive a nomination for her role in the emotional series finale of the NBC drama “This Is Us.” She wrote on her Instagram stories , “... nothing can take away what our show meant to SO MANY (us included). That’s an incredible legacy to be a part of.”

Craig Blankenhorn, Hulu via Associated Press

Selena Gomez missed out on a nomination for outstanding actress in a comedy series, despite holding her own with comedy giants Martin Short and Steve Martin in “Only Murders in the Building.” “We’re a little dismayed that Selena didn’t get nominated because she’s so crucial to the trio, to the show. She kind of balances us. In fact, in some ways you can say that we got nominated because of her balance in the show,” Martin told Variety .

Netflix series “Stranger Things” garnered 13 Emmy nominations, but none of the actors received nods, despite Sadie Sink and Millie Bobby Brown’s strong performances in the latest season of the series, per Variety .

Which shows and actors received Emmy nominations?

Here is a list of some of this year’s Emmy nominations — a full list can be found at Variety .

Drama series

“Better Call Saul” (AMC).

“Euphoria” (HBO).

“Ozark” (Netflix).

“Severance” (Apple TV+).

“Squid Game” (Netflix).

“Succession” (HBO).

“Yellowjackets” (Showtime).

Comedy series

“Abbott Elementary” (ABC).

“Barry” (HBO).

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO).

“Hacks” (HBO).

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime Video).

“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu).

“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+).

“What We Do in the Shadows” (FX).

Limited series

“Dopesick” (Hulu).

“The Dropout” (Hulu).

“Inventing Anna” (Netflix).

“Pam and Tommy” (Hulu).

“The White Lotus” (HBO).

Lead actress in a drama series

Jodie Comer — “Killing Eve” (BBC America).

Laura Linney — “Ozark” (Netflix).

Melanie Lynksey — “Yellowjackets” (Showtime).

Sandra Oh — “Killing Eve” (BBC America).

Reese Witherspoon — “The Morning Show” (Apple TV+).

Zendaya — “Euphoria” (HBO).

Lead actor in a drama series

Jason Bateman — “Ozark” (Netflix).

Brian Cox — “Succession” (HBO).

Lee Jung-jae — “Squid Game” (Netflix).

Bob Odenkirk — “Better Call Saul” (AMC).

Adam Scott — “Severance” (Apple TV+).

Jeremy Strong — “Succession” (HBO).

Lead actress in a comedy series

Quinta Brunson — “Abbott Elementary” (ABC).

Rachel Brosnahan — “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime Video).

Kaley Cuoco — “The Flight Attendant” (HBO).

Elle Fanning — “The Great” (Hulu).

Issa Rae — “Insecure” (HBO).

Jean Smart — “Hacks” (HBO).

Lead actor in a comedy series

Donald Glover — “Atlanta” (Hulu).

Bill Hader — “Barry” (HBO).

Nicholas Hoult — “The Great” (Hulu).

Steve Martin — “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu).

Martin Short — “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu).

Jason Sudeikis — “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+).

Lead actress in a limited series or movie

Toni Collette — “The Staircase” (HBO).

Julia Garner — “Inventing Anna” (Netflix).

Lily James — “Pam and Tommy” (Hulu).

Sarah Paulson — “Impeachment: American Crime Story” (FX).

Margaret Qualley — “Maid” (Netflix).

Amanda Seyfried — “The Dropout” (Hulu).

Lead actor in a limited series or movie

Colin Firth — “The Staircase” (HBO).

Andrew Garfield — “Under the Banner of Heaven” (FX).

Oscar Isaac — “Scenes From a Marriage” (HBO).

Michael Keaton — “Dopesick” (Hulu).

Himesh Patel — “Station Eleven” (HBO Max).

Sebastian Stan — “Pam and Tommy” (Hulu).

Supporting actress in a drama series

Patricia Arquette — “Severance” (Apple TV+).

Julia Garner — “Ozark” (Netflix).

Jung Ho-yeon — “Squid Game” (Netflix).

Christina Ricci — “Yellowjackets” (Showtime).

Rhea Seehorn — “Better Call Saul” (AMC).

J. Smith-Cameron — “Succession” (HBO).

Sarah Snook — “Succession” (HBO).

Sydney Sweeney — “Euphoria” (HBO).

Supporting actor in a drama series

Nicholas Braun — “Succession” (HBO).

Billy Crudup — “The Morning Show” (Apple TV+).

Kieran Culkin — “Succession” (HBO).

Park Hae-soo — “Squid Game” (Netflix).

Matthew Macfadyen — “Succession” (HBO).

John Turturro — “Severance” (Apple TV+).

Christopher Walken — “Severance” (Apple TV+).

Oh Yeong-su — “Squid Game” (Netflix).

Supporting actress in a comedy series

Alex Borstein — “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime Video).

Hannah Einbinder — “Hacks” (HBO).

Janelle James — “Abbott Elementary” (ABC).

Kate McKinnon — “Saturday Night Live” (NBC).

Sarah Niles — “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+).

Sheryl Lee Ralph — “Abbott Elementary” (ABC).

Juno Temple — “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+).

Hannah Waddingham — “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+).

Supporting actor in a comedy series

Anthony Carrigan — “Barry” (HBO).

Brett Goldstein — “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+).

Toheeb Jimoh — “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+).

Nich Mohammed — “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+).

Tony Shalhoub — “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime Video).

Tyler James Williams — “Abbott Elementary” (ABC).

Henry Winkler — “Barry” (HBO).

Bowen Yang — “Saturday Night Live” (NBC).

Supporting actress in a limited series or movie

Connie Britton — “The White Lotus” (HBO).

Jennifer Coolidge — “The White Lotus” (HBO).

Alexandra Daddario — “The White Lotus” (HBO).

Kaitlyn Dever — “Dopesick” (Hulu).

Natasha Rothwell — “The White Lotus” (HBO).

Sydney Sweeney — “The White Lotus” (HBO).

Mare Winningham — “Dopesick” (Hulu).

Supporting actor in a limited series or movie

Murray Bartlett — “The White Lotus” (HBO).

Jake Lacy — “The White Lotus” (HBO).

Will Poulter — “Dopesick” (Hulu).

Seth Rogen — “Pam & Tommy” (Hulu).

Peter Sarsgaard — “Dopesick” (Hulu).

Michael Stuhlbarg — “Dopesick” (Hulu).

Steve Zahn — “The White Lotus” (HBO).

Guest actress in a drama series

Hope Davis — “Succession” (HBO).

Marcia Gay Harden — “The Morning Show” (Apple TV+).

Martha Kelly — “Euphoria” (HBO).

Sanaa Lathan — “Succession” (HBO).

Harriet Walter — “Succession” (HBO).

Lee You-mi — “Squid Game” (Netflix).

Guest actor in a drama series

Adrien Brody — “Succession” (HBO).

James Cromwell — “Succession” (HBO).

Colman Domingo — “Euphoria” (HBO).

Arian Moayed — “Succession” (HBO).

Tom Pelphrey — “Ozark” (Netflix).

Alexander Skarsgård — “Succession” (HBO).

Guest actress in a comedy series

Jane Adams — “Hacks” (HBO).

Harriet Sansom Harris — “Hacks” (HBO).

Jane Lynch — “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu).

Laurie Metcalf — “Hacks” (HBO).

Kaitlin Olson — “Hacks” (HBO).

Harriet Walter — “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+).

Guest actor in a comedy series

Jerrod Carmichael — “Saturday Night Live” (NBC).

Bill Hader — “Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO).

James Lance — “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+).

Nathan Lane — “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu).

Christopher McDonald — “Hacks” (HBO).

Sam Richardson — “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+).

Variety talk series

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central).

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (ABC).

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” (HBO).

“Late Night With Seth Meyers” (NBC).

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (CBS).

Competition program

“The Amazing Race” (CBS).

“Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls” (Amazon Prime Video).

“Nailed It!” (Netflix).

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1).

“Top Chef” (Bravo).

“The Voice” (NBC).

Television movie

“Chip ‘n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers” (Disney+).

“Ray Donovan: The Movie” (Showtime).

“Reno 911!: The Hunt for QAnon” (Paramount+).

“The Survivor” (HBO/HBO Max).

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas” (The Roku Channel).

Host for a reality or competition program