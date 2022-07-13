Library levy to go on ballot in Warrenton

WARRENTON – Voters will weigh a levy in November that would increase staffing levels and help fund operations at the Warrenton Community Library.

The City Commission voted Tuesday to approve the library board’s recommendation and put a five-year local option levy on the ballot, which would raise the tax rate from 33 cents to 38 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value.

A levy to finance improvements at the Warrenton Community Library is headed for the ballot. Colin Murphey/The Astorian

The levy, if approved, would generate nearly $1.5 million over five years, funding operations and community programs, supporting library staff and extending hours.

“I don’t think any of our board members would say this levy decision was easy,” Kelsey Balensifer, the chairwoman of the library board, said at a June meeting. “We reflected, discussed, studied, argued and deliberated, but we ultimately came to a unanimous decision — one that we hope reflects a reasoned conclusion when faced with the library’s undeniable need for additional funding and the public’s valid economic concerns.”

While staying open for 30 hours a week, the library functions with significantly less staff than neighboring libraries in Astoria and Seaside.

The 5-cent increase to the tax rate will allow one of the part-time positions to become full time, City Manager Linda Engbretson said.

“Throughout our nearly 30 years of history, it is clear that the heart and soul of the community library has always been its people — passionate staff members, committed volunteers, enthusiastic patrons and generous donors,” Balensifer said. “In light of this reality, our board would like to increase the library staffing levels to continue the same excellent service our community has come to expect while simultaneously reducing the risk of employee exhaustion and burnout.

“Enhancing the quality of life for our patrons should not diminish quality of life for our personnel.”

The library board eyed three options — keeping the rate at 33 cents, or raising it to 38 cents or 43 cents — before eventually settling on the 38-cent option.

“I think in an ideal world, we would love to give the library as many options as possible, as many resources as possible, but the board also felt like we needed to be realistic about the pressures facing our world right now,” said Balensifer, who is married to Mayor Henry Balensifer.

Commissioner Rick Newton cited the success of the library’s community programs in supporting the move to put a 5-cent increase on the ballot.

The library, first established in 1993, operated out of a small building in Hammond for a number of years before the structure began to deteriorate. In 2017, the library moved to a larger location on Main Avenue.

Later that year, voters approved a large jump in the levy rate, from 9 cents to 33 cents.