Brazos County, TX

ERCOT issues appeal to conserve electricity Wednesday afternoon from 2-9 p.m.

By EAGLE STAFF REPORT
Bryan College Station Eagle
 4 days ago

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas issued a conservation appeal Wednesday, asking Texans and Texas businesses to voluntarily conserve electricity from 2 to 9 p.m. No system-wide outages are expected. ERCOT issues such...

theeagle.com

Bryan College Station Eagle

Many Texans complied with ERCOT’s requests to conserve power this week

In the sweltering heat, Everett Grey wearily turned up their thermostat Wednesday to help lessen the stress on the state’s electricity system. Grey set the temperature to 80 degrees at an aunt’s home in Denton, where Grey has been petsitting the family’s 60-pound poodle. Grey also unplugged most household appliances and closed the blinds.
TEXAS STATE
Bryan College Station Eagle

TEEX fire training school to begin Sunday

Firefighters and emergency medical responders from all over the world will be in the Bryan-College Station area the next two weeks as the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service hosts its annual fire training schools. “We started out as a primarily Texas-based training opportunity, but both the industrial and municipal schools...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
We need incentive to plant more trees

We need incentive to plant more trees

The libs and conservatives finally agree! It’s too darn hot in College Station. So why is the city council dilly-dallying, spending thousands of dollars on planter boxes for Texas Avenue?. We need a shade tax rebate now to incentivize property owners to grow more trees. Planting new trees can...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

College Station City Council members hear about future intersection that could impact Pebble Creek subdivision

Multiple residents of the Pebble Creek subdivision in College Station attended Thursday night’s City Council meeting to express their concerns about the potential of a future intersection that could bring heavy traffic into their neighborhood. Emily Fisher, the city’s director of public works, gave a presentation regarding Corporate Parkway,...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Experts host panel as COVID-19 cases rise in Brazos County

Doctors and nurses from Brazos County discussed the benefits of the COVID-19 vaccine while dispelling misinformation at the Brazos Center on Thursday evening. Free COVID-19 vaccinations were provided to the public alongside an expert panel hosted by the Texas A&M University Health Maroon Line Clinic, Brazos Valley Dispute Resolution Center and the Texas A&M School of Public Health. The experts on the panel spoke on the current vaccination rate in the county and the growing number of COVID-19 cases while answering questions from the public.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
Get COVID shots to protect all of us

Get COVID shots to protect all of us

Mary Parrish was quoted in The Eagle about Brazos Valley counties being at risk for COVID because of a recent spike in cases. She stated there is barely 50% of the population in Brazos County who have been inoculated for the COVID. Come on, folks, get your shots! Why does...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Seiber presented with Royce Hickman Leadership Scholarship

Carson Seiber was awarded the Royce Hickman Leadership Scholarship by the B-CS Chamber of Commerce at the chamber’s Leadership Luncheon on Thursday at the Stella Hotel in Bryan. Seiber graduated from A&M Consolidated High School in May and is planning to attend Texas A&M University this fall and join...
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $310,170

COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

O’Rourke rallies Dems in Dallas, knowing he’ll need GOP support for governor

DALLAS — Beto O’Rourke will recommit to delegates at the Texas Democratic Party convention Friday in Dallas, but flirt with independents and Republicans on the outside. The former El Paso congressman and Democratic nominee for governor needs a united front from Democrats to have a chance to upend incumbent Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in November. A recent poll showed him trailing the governor by only 5 percentage points.
DALLAS, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History summer camps return

For the first time in two years, the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History has welcomed students back to its summer camps to learn about nature, animals, the human body, oceans and inventions and inventors. “It’s exciting; we haven’t had this experience in a while, so it’s nice to be...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Generals bash Bombers 9-1

Generals bash Bombers 9-1

VICTORIA -- After three scoreless innings, the Victoria Generals broke through and never looked back with nine runs over the next four innings to cruise to a 9-1 win over the Brazos Valley Bombers in Texas Collegiate League play Saturday night. The Generals took advantage of back-to-back walks to start...
VICTORIA, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

12th Man Productions nominated for five Lone Star EMMY Awards

Texas A&M’s 12th Man Productions earned five Lone Star EMMY nominations for the 2021-22 season, the school announced Friday. The nominations include “The Pulse: Texas A&M Football” for best sports program, produced or edited; “Quenton Jackson: My Aggie Story” and “Rooted: Texas A&M Basketball” for sports story, short form content; and “Standing Room Only: The Legend of the 12th Man” for sports promotion campaign package and its editor Chris Sabo for editor for a promotional composite.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Kerley wins gold in men's 100 at World Championships

EUGENE, Ore. — Texas A&M All-American and Olympic medalist Fred Kerley struck gold at the World Athletics Championship on Saturday with a victory in the men's 100 meters. Kerley finished with a time of 9.86 seconds and finished just ahead of his United States' teammates Marvin Bracy (9.874) and Trayvon Bromell (9.876) at Hayward Field.
COLLEGE STATION, TX

