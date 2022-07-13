ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springdale police searching for suspect in Wednesday morning drive-by shooting

By Quinlan Bentley, Cincinnati Enquirer
 3 days ago

The Springdale Police Department is investigating a non-fatal, drive-by shooting that happened Wednesday morning.

Springdale and Sharonville police responded around 10:48 a.m. to the area of Chesterdale Road near East Kemper Road for a report of a person shot, officials said in a news release.

After arriving at the scene, officers located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm, officials said, adding the victim was sitting inside his vehicle near the intersection at the time of the shooting.

Police said the victim's vehicle was stopped in the left lane of southbound Chesterdale Road just north of East Kemper Road when a female suspect, also in a vehicle, pulled up alongside him and fired a handgun through his passenger window.

Officials say the suspect was driving a black SUV, with a missing hubcap on the rear driver's side wheel. According to police, the suspect turned right onto East Kemper Road and was last spotted fleeing westbound.

The victim, who hasn't been identified, was transported by ambulance to the University of Cincinnati West Chester Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries to the arm, police said.

Officials said the border between Springdale and Sharonville is separated down the middle of Chesterdale Road, adding that's why both jurisdictions initially responded to the shooting. It was later determined the entirety of the incident occurred inside Springdale.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to call the Springdale Police Department at 513-346-5760 or CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Springdale police searching for suspect in Wednesday morning drive-by shooting

