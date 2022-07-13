Local News Briefs: Resolution to rename post office for Ronald Rosser

Ronald Rosser to be honored

ROSEVILLE — U.S. Rep. Troy Balderson recently delivered remarks supporting House Resolution 4622 to dedicate and rename the Roseville Post Office in Muskingum County to honor Korean War hero Ronald Rosser. He served as a sergeant first class in the U.S. Army.

The entity at 226 N. Main St. in Roseville would be known as the Ronald E. Rosser Post Office. Rosser worked as a letter carrier.

Rosser enlisted in 1946 and served as a paratrooper for three years before returning home to work as a coal miner. He reenlisted in 1951 after learning his brother had died during the Korean War. Rosser served as a forward observer.

One incident had Rosser charging up a mountain in enemy fire to help repress an attack and rescue wounded soldiers. Despite wounds, he made several trips up the mountain. He received the Congressional Medal of Honor for his actions.

He was inducted into the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame and died in Aug. 2020 at the age of 90.

Holmes to hold office hours

ZANESVILLE — Rep. Adam Holmes will have open office hours for residents to meet with representatives of his office to ask questions and make comments.

Hours will be from noon to 4 p.m. July 15 at the John McIntire Library, 220 N. Fifth St., and noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 12 at the New Concord Library, 77 W. Main St.

Locals Achieve at UF

FINDLAY — Jace Swingle of Philo, Rachel Cooke of Thornville, Grace Mock of Blue Rock and Sarah Vejsicky of New Concord were named to the spring semester dean's list at the University of Findlay.

Philo students earn scholarships

PHILO — Scholarship Central of the Muskingum County Community Foundation has announced 17 graduating seniors of Philo High School receiving scholarships.

Recipients of the Beckwith Farm Scholarship were Lauren Bathrick, Bethany Colling, Brooke Colling, Zoe Dodson, Jonathan Green, Emily Keylor, Jordan Lent, Camber Revennaugh, Alexis Salsbury, Kaitlyn Shreve, Marissa Staker, Austin Starcher, Tomi Starcher, and Carter Wickham.

Faith Ramsey received the Josh Atwell Memorial Scholarship, Avaree Potts earned the Mike Strohl Memorial Scholarship and Kierston Harper got the Margaret Carol Barringer Scholarship.

Port Authority meeting planned

ZANESVILLE — The Zanesville-Muskingum County Port Authority board will meet at 10 a.m. July 20 at the Welcome Center, 205 N. Fifth St.

Locals graduate CU

BEXLEY — Chance Conaway, Kylie Grant, Dakota Kirkbride and Madison Phillips of Zanesville recently graduated Capital University during spring commencement.

Named to the spring provost list were Allie Berry of Zanesville, Grayce Brannon of Duncan Falls and Ben Smith of Nashport.

Named to the spring president's list were Chance Conaway, Dakota Kirkbride and Madison Phillips of Zanesville and Emily Hutcheson of Dresden.

McNutt makes dean's list

KALAMAZOO, MICHIGAN — Amy McNutt of Zanesville was recently named to the spring semester dean's list at Kalamazoo College.