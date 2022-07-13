The Prime Day deals every new Dungeons and Dragons player should see

If you're just getting into Dungeons and Dragons for the first time (perhaps because of a certain Stranger Things TV show), there are a few Prime Day deals you really need to take advantage of. Need books, dice, miniatures, and more? Yeah, there's a discount for that.

To kick things off, you can currently grab the D&D starter set for $13.29 at Amazon instead of almost $20. As the name would suggest, it's a great place to start your adventure - and the Dungeons and Dragons Rules Expansion Gift Set, which has been reduced by a massive $80 , is a good place to continue it.

But that's just the start. If you want some adventurers to represent your party, you can get the WizKids Icons of the Realms Epic Level Starter pack for $12.99 at Amazon (was $24.99) right now. And as for a cool set of dice, the Witchlight Carnival Dice and Miscellany box has fallen to $22 from an MSRP of $28.99 as part of the Prime Day deals.

We've gone into further detail below on the Dungeons and Dragons books you should take a look at below, and there are other Prime Day gaming deals available further down the page.

Prime Day deals for D&D beginners

D&D Starter Set | $19.99 $13.29 at Amazon

Save $7 - Although we're expecting a new D&D starter kit to hit shelves at the end of July, it's still worth considering this OG pack. It's still the ideal entry-point to the series with an easy-to-follow adventure, a rulebook, pre-generated characters, and dice.

View Deal

D&D Essentials Kit | $24.99 $18.99 at Amazon

Save $6 - Wondering what the difference is between this and the starter set listed above? Well, they're similar but this one differs thanks to being more of a sandbox adventure (in other words, you can go wherever you like and tackle missions in any order). It also has all the info you need to run or play in a game, and includes dice.

View Deal

D&D Core Rules Gift Set | $169.95 $85.99 at Amazon

Save $84 - Like you might assume judging by that name, this pack brings together all of the core rules in one place with cool foil covers, a neat slipcase to keep them all in, and a fancy, unique Dungeon Master screen. It's really rather lavish, so is perfect if you want to treat yourself or someone else this Prime Day.



D&D Rules Expansion Gift Set | $169.95 $89.97 at Amazon

Save $80 - Once you've mastered the essentials of D&D, you can get into more advanced rules to improve the game with these bonus books. This pack gets you Tasha's Cauldron of Everything with new subclasses, Xanathar's Guide to Everything containing fresh character backstories and Dungeon Master tips, and Monsters of the Multiverse with its new player races. Plus, everything comes in a shiny slipcase with foil covers and a unique DM screen. As it so happens, that's its lowest ever price too.

View Deal

D&D The Young Adventurer's Collection | $32.99 $20.99 at Amazon

Save $12 - Got a young gamer wanting to try D&D for the first time? This pack of four books is perfect because it's designed to be a much more accessible way into the game. It comes highly recommended at that price as well, so it stands out in today's Prime Day deals.

View Deal

D&D Player's Handbook | $49.95 $22.95 at Amazon

Save 55% - Mastered the basic rules? You absolutely should grab this tome next. It contains everything you need to know about playing D&D (with a lot more detail than the basic rules), so it's an essential purchase for everyone that wants to play long-term.

View Deal

D&D Dungeon Master's Guide | $49.95 $27.97 at Amazon

Save 44% - If you've been inspired by Stranger Things' Eddie to run your own games, this is the book you want. Besides giving you useful rules for being a Dungeon Master, it's got loads of inspiration for worldbuilding, creating characters, making adventures, and constructing storylines. It's pure gold even if you're interested in writing fantasy content, so we can't recommend it enough.

View Deal

D&D Monster Manual | $49.95 $26.90 at Amazon

Save 46% - When you start creating your own D&D campaigns, you'll need to fill them with nasty creatures for your players to battle. And that's where this one comes in. It's crammed with hundreds of creatures (including stats and how to use them) that'll give your sessions a unique flavor. There are classic monsters in here as well as some bizarre alternatives your players will remember for a long time, so it's a solid purchase for beginners.

View Deal

Monsters of the Multiverse | $49.95 $29.97 at Amazon

Save 40% - Tired of the standard races like elves, dwarves, and humans? This book allows you to create adventurers outside of the standard ones featured in the Player's Handbook. Owl people? Goblins? Centaurs? You've got it. It's super helpful as a result so is worth a look.

View Deal

Tasha's Cauldron of Everything | $49.95 $27.18 at Amazon

Save $23 - Want something a little different for your games, or to roll a more unusual character? This book offers loads of cool new subclasses to spice things up in combat. It's an essential purchase and hasn't ever been cheaper.

View Deal

More Prime Day deals

This is just the beginning when it comes to discounts - we're also rounding up Prime Day video game deals , Prime Day board game deals , and Prime Day Lego deals as well.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.