Kevin Bolden facing several felony charges in connection to gas station robbery

By Contributed to the Times Recorder
Times Recorder
 3 days ago
ZANESVILLE — A 56-year-old man has been charged in connection to the robbery of the Bell Store Gas Station on Pershing Road Monday.

Kevin W. Bolden has been charged with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; two counts felonious assault, second-degree felonies; two counts of kidnapping, first-degree felonies; aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony; failure to comply, third- and fourth-degree felonies; and resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor.

The Zanesville Police Department said he entered the gas station around 5:15 a.m. Monday and assaulted an employee with a weapon before fleeing with money and other items. The employee sustained minor injuries.

Based on a description of the suspect and vehicle given to officers, authorities located the vehicle and attempted to make a traffic stop. Bolden failed to comply with orders and a pursuit ensued. He crashed the vehicle near the intersection of White Oak Avenue and Bonifield Court, and fled on foot. Bolden was tased and taken into custody.

Bolden's bond is set at $1 million. His case will be presented to the Muskingum County Grand Jury.

Information supplied by the Zanesville Police Department.

