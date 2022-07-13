ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Watch: Rayvon Griffith Highlights From Adidas Championships

By Russ Heltman
 3 days ago

The four-star 2023 recruit had plenty of great plays to choose from.

CINCINNATI — UC's Top 2023 commit, Rayvon Griffith, was hard at work during the Adidas Three Stripes Select Championships this past weekend. The future UC star showed off his package of skills.

247Sports has Griffith ranked as UC's eighth-best recruit since the site launched. He is transferring to AZ Compass Prep for his senior season to pick up more experience against top-level competition. That should help him not only get better—but maybe recruit some of his new teammates to join Cincinnati along the way as well.

