Saint Cloud, MN

Minnesota Boulevard Southeast Closed July 18th

By Jennifer Lewerenz
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KNSI) — The City of St. Cloud says Minnesota Boulevard Southeast will be closed due to...

AM 1390 KRFO

Drought Area Grows in Part of Minnesota

UNDATED -- An area just to the south of St. Cloud could really use some rain. The latest update Thursday from the U.S. Drought Monitor says about three percent of the state is now in a moderate drought, up from less than one percent a week ago. The drought is in an area that stretches from the southern part of the Twin Cities metro down to the Mankato area.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
KAAL-TV

Gov. Walz authorizes emergency relief to combat rising gas prices

KAAL-TV (ABC 6 News) - Friday, Governor Walz authorized temporary relief for motor carriers and drivers transporting gasoline, diesel, and other fuels in Minnesota. This will allow for the continued movement of these fuels and subsequently, make fuel more accessible and affordable to Minnesotans across the state. “This measure will...
MINNESOTA STATE
Local
Minnesota Government
City
St. Cloud, MN
Local
Minnesota Traffic
State
Minnesota State
Saint Cloud, MN
Traffic
City
Saint Cloud, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
Government
Kat Kountry 105

Another Minnesota Brewery is One of the Best in the Country

Minnesota is home to some great craft beers, and now another brewery here in the North Star State has just been ranked as one of the best in the country. If you're a craft beer fan, like I am, Minnesota is a great place to live. We have a TON of incredible craft breweries producing some and serving some amazing craft brews at their taprooms across the state. In fact, the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild says there are currently 183 craft breweries scattered around the Bold North, including several here in Rochester and southeast Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Early frost a concern for Minnesota farmer

A west central Minnesota farmer is concerned about an early frost following planting delays this spring. Jamie Beyer of Wheaton says some of her soybeans didn’t get planted until the end of June. “One thing my husband and I were chatting about was he said we’re all thinking about...
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Heavy Rain Hits Areas of Southeastern Minnesota

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Portions of southeastern Minnesota received some much-needed rain early this morning, but in some areas, it was likely too much rain. It appears the heaviest rain fell in southern Fillmore County. The National Weather Service received a report of 2.8 inches of rain in the town of Carimona, about 2 miles west of Preston. Spring Valley reported 2.3 inches of rain, while the National Weather Service says Hayfield saw about 1.75 inches. Similar rainfall amounts were reported along the Mississippi River in the Winona area. Nearly 1.4 inches fell on Wabasha.
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Where exactly is "up north" in Minnesota?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – This week, Minnesotans will head to cabins, resorts and campsites up north. For some, that place is more than a spot on the map. MaryAnn from Aitkin wants to know exactly where it is. So, where is Up North? Good Question. There are as many answers...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
knsiradio.com

Central Minnesota Beer Makers Taking Part in Dog Friendly Brewery Pass

(KNSI) – An event for dog and beer lovers in the Twin Cities is expanding to greater Minnesota. The 6th Annual Sidewalk Dog Minneapolis-St. Paul Dog-Friendly Brewery Pass includes 33 metro breweries and for the first time, 14 other breweries across the state, including Beaver Island Brewery Company in St. Cloud and Third Street Brewery in Cold Spring. Lupulin Brewing in Big Lake is also on the tour.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
1520 The Ticket

ALL ABOARD! Thomas The Tank Engine Is Giving Rides In Minnesota

Did you know Thomas the Tank Engine has been around for nearly 80-years? The popular children’s character first appeared in the 1940s. Since then, there’s been a line of hugely successful books, a popular TV series, and lots of toys and merchandise. Thomas & Friends is currently streaming on Netflix and later this month the real-life trains will be giving rides here in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Avoid These Three Common Mistakes When Buying A House In Minnesota

Despite recent economic uncertainty, the housing market in Minnesota continues to be red-hot. In Stearns County, prices continue to go up while supply remains elusive. Minnesota Realtors says in Stearns County in March there were 211 new listings, down from 262 in March of last year. The number of new listings for the year to date is down 100 compared to the year before.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

You’ve Been Watering Your Lawn Wrong Here in Minnesota

While much of Minnesota suffered through that massive drought last summer, things are better this year. But you're still probably watering your lawn wrong!. I don't know about your lawn, but the lawn in our backyard here in Rochester was pretty severely burned by last summer's drought. We had massive sections of our lawn (the portions that are directly in the afternoon sun) simply turn brown and die last year, and they didn't come back this spring.
ROCHESTER, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

MnDOT answers questions on massive Highway 61 project

A large crowd turned out at a meeting Tuesday evening as Minnesota Department of Transportation officials tried to explain the reasons for a number of major construction projects set to begin next week. There were raised voices as people attending asked questions about the projects. Much of this was caused...
HASTINGS, MN

