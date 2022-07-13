The story garnered international attention: A 10-year-old girl who had been raped then traveled from Ohio to Indiana for an abortion since her pregnancy had passed six weeks. Today it was announced that a 27-year-old Columbus man was arrested and charged in the case . Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, who had previously doubted the story, said he was "delighted" at the arrest .

The fastest way to find out about breaking news here in Greater Columbus is by subscribing to our app alerts. We publish dozens of stories every day, and we'll alert you through the app when we have something we think you need to know. Find out more about the Dispatch.com app , which is available for both Apple and Android devices.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Columbus man charged in rape of 10-year-old who had abortion