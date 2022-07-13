ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Columbus man charged in rape of 10-year-old who had abortion

By The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago

The story garnered international attention: A 10-year-old girl who had been raped then traveled from Ohio to Indiana for an abortion since her pregnancy had passed six weeks. Today it was announced that a 27-year-old Columbus man was arrested and charged in the case . Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, who had previously doubted the story, said he was "delighted" at the arrest .

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Columbus man charged in rape of 10-year-old who had abortion

