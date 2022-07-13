ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fontana, CA

Fontana officers are honored after they help arrest armed robbery suspect and comfort the victim

Fontana Herald News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBecause of their ability to help arrest an armed robbery suspect while also comforting the young victim of the crime, three officers were honored as the Fontana Police Department’s Employees of the Month for May. Officer Toni Lozano and Officer Jon Gearhart were recognized during a recent City...

www.fontanaheraldnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fontana, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Fontana, CA
CBS LA

San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputy shot while responding to call in Rancho Cucamonga

A San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputy was shot in Rancho Cucamonga early Sunday morning. According to a press release, the shooting occurred at around 12 a.m. on Sycamore Court, after dispatch received a call for service, after residents spotted an unfamiliar car sitting in the area for hours.The responding deputy was shot twice after coming into contact with the suspect. He is said to be in stable condition.During a press conference, SBCSD Sheriff Shannon Dicus noted that the deputy is a five-year veteran with the department.He detailed that when the deputy approached the vehicle and as he asked him for his...
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
CBS News

Man shot in both shoulders after argument at McDonald's in Whittier

A man was shot in both shoulders following an argument with a pair of suspects at a McDonald's on Saturday. The shooting occurred a little after 9:15 p.m. at the fast food restaurant located at 8500 Washington Boulevard. According to police, the shooting was preceded by an altercation between the...
WHITTIER, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#City Council
CBS News

One killed in Upland after argument leads to stabbing

Upland Police Department officers responded to a stabbing in Downtown Upland early Saturday morning where two people were stabbed. One of the victims died from its injuries. The other victim was transferred to a nearby hospital. Authorities said the the victims and the suspect were fighting each other. The suspect...
UPLAND, CA
CBS LA

Only On: man injured during 7-Eleven shooting speaks out

After Orange County authorities identified two suspects connected to the string of 7-Eleven shootings in the Southland on Monday, La Habra native Russ Browning can now breathe a sigh of relief.Browning was sitting in his car outside a La Habra 7-Eleven when a man approached him and shot at him through his car window.Twenty-year-old Malike Patt, who is in custody and potentially faces the death penalty, had just robbed the store and then went outside. He and 44-year-old Jason Payne were arrested in Los Angeles on Friday."I'm glad that they're caught. It will give us peace and rest at night," Browning said.Authorities believed that Patt puled the trigger that killed 40-year-old Matthew Hirsch and and 24-year-old Matt Rhule. Browning was sitting in his car watching the scene unfold outside the La Habra 7-eleven when the gunman pointed the gun at him and opened fire. "It hit me here (face) . It just took off my upper lip and exited, and took out my teeth on this side," Browning said. Browning is one of two people who survived after being shot by Patt. Jason Harrel was shot in the head but survived the shooting. 
LA HABRA, CA
KTLA

1 dead, 1 hospitalized in Upland stabbing: Police

One person is dead and another was wounded in a stabbing in Upland Saturday morning. The attack was reported just before 2 a.m., when the Upland Police Department responded to the 200 block of North Second Avenue, police said in a release. At the scene, officers found two people suffering from stab wounds, both of […]
UPLAND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Fontana Herald News

Dozens of illegal weapons are seized by Fontana Police Department

Dozens of illegal weapons were seized during an incident in Fontana recently, the Fontana Police Department said in a Facebook post on July 15. Officers from the Rapid Response Team investigated a subject involved in illegal firearms manufacturing and trafficking. A search warrant was served at a local residence, where...
FONTANA, CA
mynewsla.com

Hemet Man Suspected of Stealing Pickup Found by Police Bloodhound

A 34-year-old man suspected of stealing a pickup in Hemet while in possession of methamphetamine, then hiding from police until a bloodhound tracked him down was behind bars Friday. Felix Alexis Nieves of Hemet was arrested and booked into the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta Thursday on suspicion of vehicle...
HEMET, CA
Fontana Herald News

Man is arrested for alleged armed robbery of two street vendors

A 29-year-old man was arrested for the alleged armed robbery of two street vendors in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. Detectives identified Eugene Richard Ybarra as the suspect in the case, and a warrant was obtained for his arrest. Ybarra was also wanted for two additional unrelated outstanding warrants.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy