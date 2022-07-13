A basic megadeal framework

The UNC football program is hoping to re-capture some of that momentum they had in late June and early July for their 2023 recruiting class. And they will find out their fate for a four-star defensive lineman soon enough. Daevin Hobbs is ready to end his recruitment here this Summer and has officially set a date for a commitment. He took to Twitter on Saturday to reveal that August 1st is the date he will be committing to a program and will do so at 6:30 p.m. with a ceremony at Jay M Robinson High School. The 6-foot-4, 262-pound Hobbs has a...

