At about 8:39 PM on Tuesday July 12, 2022, officers assigned to District A-7 (East Boston) responded to take a larceny report at a residence in East Boston. On arrival, the officer spoke with an elderly adult male victim who stated that he had received a phone call indicating that his nephew had been involved in a motor vehicle accident which resulted in his arrest. The victim was then instructed to send $7,500 in U.S. Currency via UPS to an address in Reading, PA, to secure his nephew’s release from custody. The victim quickly complied and sent the money.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO