Spearfish, SD

Sasquatch regain swagger, defeat Horseheads 10-0

By Dennis Knuckles, Black Hills Pioneer
Black Hills Pioneer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPEARFISH — The Spearfish Sasquatch pounded out 10 runs on 11 hits to defeat the Casper Horseheads 10-0 Tuesday night, in Spearfish. “They got some swagger back for sure. It felt good to go out there and jump up, and that’s been the difference though the last few games,” said Jarrett...

www.bhpioneer.com

Comments / 0

Black Hills Pioneer

Post 164 errors lead to Belle Fourche Post 32 win, 13-9

SPEARFISH — Belle Fourche Post 32 took advantage of nine Spearfish Post 164 errors to win 13-9. Wednesday night, in Spearfish. “Spearfish is a great program, and they made some mistakes that’s not like them. We were fortunate enough when they made those mistakes we were able to capitalize on it on offense, and we did the same thing on the other end. We made a couple of mistakes too, and Spearfish was able to capitalize on that as well,” said Randy Doran, the Post 32 coach. “We were fortunate enough that when the outs needed to be made to finish the game out, we were able to get it done.”
SPEARFISH, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Dorothy Weeks, 93

Dorothy Weeks, 93, of Spearfish, passed away on July 5, 2022, at her home. Dorothy Emilia Klatt was born on Nov. 11, 1928, to Adolph Klatt and Louise Becker in Buffalo, Minn. She went to the Buffalo Public School and graduated from Buffalo High School in 1942. Dorothy married John Weeks on April 16, 1949, in Buffalo. She worked for Northwestern Bell Telephone Company from 1947-1977. She was first a telephone operator and then a secretary for the company in Buffalo.
SPEARFISH, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Post 164 American Legion baseball receives a donation

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Knights of Columbus presented a check for $800 to the Post 164 baseball program before Wednesday’s game against Belle Fourche, in Spearfish. Pictured are, from the left: Adam Zvorak, Spearfish Knights of Columbus treasurer; Penny Louks Post 164 treasurer; Bill Hughes, Spearfish Knights of Columbus member, and Parker Louks, the Post 164 head coach.
SPEARFISH, SD
City
Spearfish, SD
City
Lead, SD
Spearfish, SD
Sports
Black Hills Pioneer

Pat & Lorne Ruzicka

Lorne Frank Ruzicka, 89, passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at his home in Belle Fourche. Patricia (Pat) Ann (Kolda) Ruzicka, 85, passed away May 1, 2022, at Spearfish Hospital with her three children at her side. Funeral services for Lorne and Pat Ruzicka will be held July 22,...
BELLE FOURCHE, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Todd Loren Heckert

Todd Loren Heckert passed away peacefully at home with his daughter Amanda by his side, on June 27, 2022. He was 80 years old, just six weeks shy of his 81st birthday. Todd was born on Aug. 14, 1941, in Pasadena, Calif., to George William Heckert and Irene Violet Heckert (Hockman). He was their only child. He is preceded in death by his wife of 26 years, Sharon Marie Heckert (Rulon). He is survived by his three children, Tracy Marie Cookman, Warren George Heckert (Jennifer), Amanda Rose Eagle (Andrew) and 13 grandchildren, ages 27 to 6. (Tracy) Logan Litts, Wyatt Litts, Brady Litts, Grace Litts, Emma Cookman, (Warren) Caleb Heckert, Ethan Heckert, Alea Heckert, Mia Heckert, (Amanda) Kaden Eagle, Sawyer Eagle, Briston Eagle and Sterling Eagle.
SPEARFISH, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Vavruska named American Legion Dept. of SD Educator of Year

SPEARFISH — First-grade teacher Brandy Vavruska was honored Monday when she was presented with the 2022 Educator of the Year award from the American Legion Department of South Dakota. She was recognized during the monthly school board meeting. Vavruska said she has humbled to have received the award. “Just...
SPEARFISH, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Available timber supply prompts Spearfish, Hulett sawmills to reduce hours

SPEARFISH — The sawmills in Spearfish and Hulett, Wyo., will reduce their hours citing a reduction in timber harvest. Neiman Enterprises announced Thursday afternoon that the sawmill in Spearfish will reduce hours, and the Hulett mill will cut a shift. “While we may not agree with the reduction in...
SPEARFISH, SD
#Wild Pitch#The Spearfish Sasquatch
Black Hills Pioneer

‘The Homestake and Community Show’ to open at L-D Arts Center this week

LEAD — The hometown values and charm of Lead will be the focus of the newest art show, scheduled to open at the Lead-Deadwood Arts Center this week. “The Homestake and Community Show,” is a collection of artwork of various media from three different artists whose hearts are in Lead — Dorothy Snowden, Sandy Newman and Bill Feterl. Its focus is on Lead, it’s various neighborhoods, and the iconic symbols and influence of Homestake.
LEAD, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Skavang, Niesent return to Spearfish School Board

SPEARFISH — Eric Skavang, left, and Ryan Niesent, are sworn in to the Spearfish School Board Monday. Both men were re-elected in the April election. Niesent has served on the board since 2018, while Skavang has served for the past three years. They defeated Nancy Roberts for three-year terms....
SPEARFISH, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Igniting the entrepreneurial spirit

BELLE FOURCHE — While a Belle Fourche boy recently received a lesson in business aimed to spark and grow his entrepreneurial spirit, a local businesswoman got a heartwarming reminder about what being in business is all about. Eight-year-old Tobiah Sowers got a mini-lesson in running a business on a...
BELLE FOURCHE, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Man injured in accident on I-90

SUMMERSET — The 66-year-old driver of a motorcycle was severely injured in an accident Thursday morning on Interstate 90 near Summerset. Traffic was backed up for miles following the accident which happened about 9:30 a.m. All vehicles involved in the accident were traveling westbound on I-90 near mile marker...
SUMMERSET, SD
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Black Hills Pioneer

Lawrence County highway superintendent to retire in January

DEADWOOD — It’s been a long and winding road on the career path of Allan Bonnema, who arrived at the end of that journey with the announcement of his retirement in an official six-month letter of notification of his intent to resign presented to the Lawrence County Commission June 28.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

L-D School Board swear-in

DEADWOOD — The first order of business at Tuesday’s annual meeting of the Lead-Deadwood Board of Education was School District Business Manager Margie Rantapaa administering the oath of office to newly elected board members Tessa Allen and Amber Vogt, each for three-year terms. The next line of business was election of board president Suzanne Rogers and vice-president Tim Madsen.
DEADWOOD, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Leaders of Spearfish chamber, business association step down

SPEARFISH — Melissa Barth and Nathan Hoogshagen, executive directors of the Spearfish Area Chamber of Commerce and the Spearfish Downtown Business Association respectively, have both stepped down from their positions, but both say they will remain intimately involved with downtown doings in Spearfish. Barth accepted a newly-created marketing and...
SPEARFISH, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Gov. Noem requests presidential disaster declaration for June 11-14 storm damage

PIERRE — Gov. Kristi Noem requested a presidential disaster Declaration and signed Executive Order 2022-08 Thursday to help South Dakota local governments recover from public infrastructure damage sustained as a result of tornado, severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding, and hail that occurred June 11-14 in six counties statewide. Federal...
ENVIRONMENT
Black Hills Pioneer

Free store reduces hours amidst volunteer shortage, raffling bike to raise money

LEAD — Due to a shortage of volunteers, the Twin City Clothing Center has been forced to reduce its hours to just three days a week. The new hours for “The Free Store” will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Friday, and from 12-6 p.m. on Wednesdays. The store will be closed on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.
LEAD, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Meade School board opts to lower tax ask

STURGIS — The Meade School Board could, by law, collect $3 in taxes for every $1,000 of valuation on property within the school district to pay for capital outlay projects such as land, buildings, new computers or even a new roof. But the board this week actually lowered the...
MEADE COUNTY, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Deadwood moves forward with proposed parking garage

DEADWOOD — A proposed second parking garage in Deadwood is one step closer to reality, as June 20, the Deadwood City Commission granted permission to enter into contract negotiation with JLG Architects and Walker Consultants for planning and design services for a future parking facility at a location to be determined.
DEADWOOD, SD

Comments / 0

