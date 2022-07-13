Sasquatch regain swagger, defeat Horseheads 10-0

SPEARFISH — Belle Fourche Post 32 took advantage of nine Spearfish Post 164 errors to win 13-9. Wednesday night, in Spearfish. “Spearfish is a great program, and they made some mistakes that’s not like them. We were fortunate enough when they made those mistakes we were able to capitalize on it on offense, and we did the same thing on the other end. We made a couple of mistakes too, and Spearfish was able to capitalize on that as well,” said Randy Doran, the Post 32 coach. “We were fortunate enough that when the outs needed to be made to finish the game out, we were able to get it done.”

SPEARFISH, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO