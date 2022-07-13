ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspects sought in City Heights slaying of 14-year-old boy

By Dillon Davis
 3 days ago

SAN DIEGO – The 14-year-old boy who was shot dead this past weekend on a City Heights sidewalk was publicly identified Wednesday.

About 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Enrique Medina appears to have been walking in the area of Polk Avenue and 37th Street in the Corridor neighborhood when he was approached by a group of four men, San Diego police Lt. Jud Campbell said in a news release. Police say at least one of the men issued Medina a gang challenge and as he ran away from them, they chased him down and shot him.

They then fled traveling southbound on 37th Street as Medina was left mortally wounded by at least one gunshot on a sidewalk, Campbell said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

All four men are described by police as being Hispanic and aged between 16 and 19 years old. Their individual descriptions released by Campbell are as follows:

  • The first suspect was 16-17 years old, standing about 5-foot-4 with a skinny build and he was wearing a blue baseball cap;
  • The second was described as being 18-19 years old, standing 6 feet tall and weighing 160-170 pounds with a medium build. He was wearing a gray T-shirt and black jeans;
  • The third also was 16-17 years old with an average height and a husky build. He was wearing a long-sleeve T-shirt; and
  • The last was only described as being approximately 17 years old. It is unknown what he was wearing.
A memorial since was established near the site where Medina was killed. His sister, Natalie, told FOX 5 on Monday that he had just returned to the San Diego area from Bakersfield where he’d been sent by his mother to help keep him out of trouble.

The deadly shooting remains under investigation.

Those with information to share with investigators were asked to call the San Diego police Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

