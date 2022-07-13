ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Box Office Boom: “Top Gun” Finally Clears $600 Mil, “Elvis” Eyes $100 Mil This Week

By Roger Friedman
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElvis is in the building, and so are his fans. The Baz Luhrmann biopic starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks is now at $95 million. It will hit $100 million possibly Thursday night. Meanwhile, “Top Gun Maverick” took a...

Box Office: ‘Thor 4’ Nears $500 Million Globally, ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ Digs Up $900 Million

Marvel’s superhero epic “Thor: Love and Thunder” is nearing the $500 million mark at the global box office, a great result after only 10 days on the big screen. Over the weekend, the fourth comic book movie to center on Chris Hemsworth’s hunky God of Thunder generated $60.1 million from 47 territories at the international box office and another $46 million domestically for a weekend tally of $102 million. With those ticket sales, the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe installment has earned $264.6 million overseas and $497.9 million worldwide to stand as the sixth-highest grossing Hollywood movie of the year. Though “Love and Thunder” will certainly end its global box office with a sizable sum, it’s concerning that the movie is quickly sinking — by roughly 63% internationally and a sizable 68% domestically — in terms of week-to-week ticket sales.
Broadway: “Paradise Square” Closes After Cast Fights for Salaries, Producer Barred from Doing Another Show

The videos below are from actor Jamal Christopher Douglas. He’s in the cast of “Paradise Square,” which closes Sunday in a cloud of shame. Producer Garth Drabinsky, an ex con who was convicted of fraud and spent time in prison, was allowed to produce this musical. Throughout its short run money disappeared, the cast and crew weren’t paid, it was a scandal on the Great White Way.
Midnight Oil: their 20 greatest songs – sorted

In his memoir Big Blue Sky, Peter Garrett cites an iron law of rock (and Regurgitator): fans will always tell you that they like your old stuff better than your new stuff. That’s because, for any band that has a long career, songs are associated with the memories that we attach to them when we were growing up.
