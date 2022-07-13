Box Office Boom: “Top Gun” Finally Clears $600 Mil, “Elvis” Eyes $100 Mil This Week

Marvel’s superhero epic “Thor: Love and Thunder” is nearing the $500 million mark at the global box office, a great result after only 10 days on the big screen. Over the weekend, the fourth comic book movie to center on Chris Hemsworth’s hunky God of Thunder generated $60.1 million from 47 territories at the international box office and another $46 million domestically for a weekend tally of $102 million. With those ticket sales, the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe installment has earned $264.6 million overseas and $497.9 million worldwide to stand as the sixth-highest grossing Hollywood movie of the year. Though “Love and Thunder” will certainly end its global box office with a sizable sum, it’s concerning that the movie is quickly sinking — by roughly 63% internationally and a sizable 68% domestically — in terms of week-to-week ticket sales.

MOVIES ・ 32 MINUTES AGO