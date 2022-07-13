Mandy Moore reacts to disappointing ‘This Is Us’ Emmys snubs

Mandy Moore is reflecting on the 2022 Emmy nominations following the announcement that left the star of ‘This Is Us’ disappointed, after not being nominated in the lead drama actress category, after her incredible performance in the popular series.

Fans of the show took to social media to post clips of her role as Rebecca Pearson, showing how the talented actress had delivered many of the dramatic scenes on the show, and sharing their frustration when she was left out of the highly anticipated list of nominees.

“Do I wish our show was recognized in what I think was its finest hour? Sure,” Mandy shared, describing the creator of the show, Dan Fogelman, as “brilliant writing for 6 seasons,” and praising director Ken Olin for his “impeccable direction. Our insanely, wildly talented cast and crew? Yah.”

“But nothing can take away what our show meant to SO MANY (us included). That’s an incredible legacy to be a part of. I will be grateful forever,” she declared.

‘This Is Us’ was only recognized in the Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics category, for which Mandy’s husband Taylor Goldsmith composed the song ‘The Forever Now’ alongside Siddhartha Khosla. And while she was disappointed, Mandy took a moment to congratulate her husband, writing on Instagram “proud wife alert,” next to a screenshot of his nomination.