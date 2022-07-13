ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pelicans vs. Wizards: New Orleans Needs More From Dereon Seabron

By Chris Dodson
 4 days ago

The New Orleans Pelicans will be missing all three of their 2022 NBA Draft Picks going into the third game of NBA Summer League action. Dyson Daniels (ankle), E.J. Liddell (ACL), and Karlo Matkovic (hand) have suffered knocks from minor to major. Matkovic’s stitches will only be in a few more days then he will return to Europe. Daniels will be available for training camp. Liddell is all but ruled out for the year. Still, the Pelicans can use the next three games to develop Jared Harper, John Petty Jr., and Dereon Seabron.

Washington Wizards vs. New Orleans Pelicans

  • Where: Thomas and Mack Center Las Vegas, NV
  • When: 5:00 PM CST
  • Watch: NBA TV

Harper is following the same path as Jose Alvarado and Naji Marshall. The Auburn product is on a two-way contract and just made the All-G-League team for the second time in his career. The Phoenix Suns and New York Knicks have given him time. After Liddell's injury, the Pelicans might need him to step up as soon as this season. Harper (16 points, 3.5 assists, 3 rebounds in 26 minutes) has proven capable and will be tasked to lead the team in these last three games.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QzZjd_0geSUk7P00
Dec 28, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Jared Harper (2) dribbles against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Denzel Valentine (45) during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Petty. Jr continues the Crimson Tide to Crescent City basketball pipeline. Herb Jones and Kira Lewis Jr. will help the fellow Alabama alum in training camp. Petty Jr. (7.5 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists) has hit 45% of his three-point attempts but is bound for Birmingham for another year of Squadron seasoning to clean up the turnovers (3 per game in 20 minutes). The 6’5’’ combo guard could step into a small role on offense but has to show more on the defensive end to earn that opportunity.

Seabron led the NC State Wolfpack in points, rebounds, assists, and steals as a sophomore last season. He has missed both shot attempts in the first 25 minutes on a two-way contract. New Orleans has been on both ends of blowout contests in Las Vegas. Seabron (4 rebounds, 3 turnovers, 2 fouls in 2 games) has been a non-factor in both.

Summer League is an exercise in drawing conclusions from small sample sizes. Seabron can change the narrative with one breakout game. Will he get the chance now that all of the draft picks are sidelined? How will the Pelicans use these last three games? There are a few questions New Orleans can answer even if the lineups are lacking the big names.

