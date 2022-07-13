The Coolest Sunglasses On Sale For Amazon Prime Day

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
While Amazon Prime Day is a great time to stock up on essential home appliances and cool gadgets, it also presents the perfect opportunity to refresh your wardrobe — and to make sure you have the right accessories to go with all your sizzling summer outfits.

The one accessory that can elevate any look is a pair of stylish sunglasses. Right now, there’s a ton of ultra-cool eyewear on sale for Prime Day from mainstream brands like Ray-Ban and Oakley, along with trendy TikTok-viral labels like Sojos. Check out some of our favorite summer-ready frames below.

FYI: Deals move quickly on Prime Day. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout Prime Day to see our latest updates as the deals change.

1

Sojos oversized square cat eye sunglasses (40% off)

$11.99 at Amazon (originally $19.99)

2

Ray-Ban round metal glasses (30% off)

$114.10 at Amazon (originally $163)

3

Merry's polarized sunglasses (20% off)

$11.19 at Amazon (originally $13.99)

4

Sojos retro 90s rectangle sunglasses (20% off)

$10.39 at Amazon (originally $12.99)

5

Ray-Ban Chromance sunglasses (30% off)

$167.30 at Amazon (originally $239)

6

Ray-Ban classic aviator sunglasses (30% off)

$149.10 at Amazon (originally $213)

7

A set of 4 retro sunglasses (49% off)

$15.19 at Amazon (originally $29.99)

8

Ray-Ban square sunglasses (30% off)

$114.10+ at Amazon (originally $163)

9

Sojos oversized cat-eye sunglasses (40% off)

$11.99+ at Amazon (originally $19.99)

10

Wear Me Pro round sunglasses (44% off)

$13.99+ at Amazon (originally $25)

11

Ray-Ban Erika sunglasses (30% off)

$98+at Amazon (originally $140)

12

Ray-Ban Clubmaster sunglasses (30% off)

$132.30 at Amazon (originally $189)

13

Oakley Holbrook sunglasses (25% off)

$148.40 at Amazon (orignally $197)

14

Sojos oversized 90s sunglasses (40% off)

$11.99 at Amazon (originally $19.99)

