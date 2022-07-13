ENHYPEN Talks Comeback, Mini Album ‘Manifesto : Day 1’ & Upcoming Tour: Watch

The K-pop group's new mini album arrived on July 4.

ENHYPEN is fresh off the release of its most recent mini album, Manifesto : Day 1. In light of the EP’s arrival, the group — which consists of members Jungwon, Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo and Ni-ki — sat down with Billboard News to chat about the new music and upcoming world tour.

Speaking with host Tetris Kelly about overarching theme of the album, Jake said, “I’d say Manifesto : Day 1 is definitely a new chapter for us, but it’s also a continuation of our story where we show our determination to choose our own future instead of following the plan that was already pre-determined for us. Our title song ‘Future Perfect’ is a song where we declare to our listeners that we’ll take the lead forward — come along with us.”

“Future Perfect (Pass the MIC)” was released as the lead single from Manifesto : Day 1 on the album’s release day, July 4. The song was accompanied by a cinematic video, which showcased a different facet of the K-pop group’s visual identity.

“We wanted to take references from movies to make the music video look like one. So, for example, there’s an action scene where Jay jumps up and breaks through glass,” Jungwon explained. “We attempted to shoot grand scale, dynamic angles that would show a side of ENHYPEN that audiences haven’t seen before.”

To accompany the album, ENHYPEN will be embarking on its first-ever world tour, which will see them making stops in New York, Atlanta, Houston and more in the United States, in addition to two dates in Seoul and three dates across Japan.

Ni-ki told Billboard News that finally getting to perform for fans in person “feels new and exciting to think about,” while Jay said he’s looking forward to traveling across the United States again. He added, “It’ll also be Ni-Ki’s first time performing in his home country of Japan, so I think those are things to look forward to.”

Watch ENHYPEN’s full interview with Billboard News in the video above.