CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — An hours-long SWAT standoff is over after a situation with a barricaded gunman at a Clayton County apartment complex Thursday. The Clayton County Police Department said its narcotics division was conducting an investigation at 3:18 p.m. During the investigation, detectives saw a man carrying a gun. The suspect left the location and was followed to the area of Chateau Lane in Riverdale.

CLAYTON COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO