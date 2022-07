For the love of God, enough with the damn “Wagon Wheel.” I mean, you can’t walk into a bar on Broadway without hearing 500 times an hour, there’s always some bozo at karaoke who won’t let it die, and don’t even get me started on wedding DJs… And here’s the thing, it’s not a bad song… we’ve just been beat to the death with it for years now and it’s a become a device for punishment to my ears. Originally […] The post This Pop Punk Cover Of “Wagon Wheel” Might Be The Only Acceptable Way To Listen To It Anymore first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

