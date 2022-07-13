ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Drive-up food pantry helping residents living in South Side food desert

By CBS Chicago
 4 days ago

Drive-up food pantry helping residents living in South Side food desert 00:43

CHICAGO (CBS)-- After two major grocery stores closed up shop on the South Side, desperate communities are once again in the midst of  food desert.

A non-profit organization is trying to bridge the gap with a drive-up food pantry on Wednesday.

The pantry at Ada S. McKinley vocational services started up 10 a.m., at 61st street and Wentworth Avenue. The pantry will remain open until 2 p.m.

The pantry is free and features fresh fruits, vegetables and other nutritious options.

The goal is to help neighbors make healthy food choices.

Chicago, IL
