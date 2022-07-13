ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Pianos Become the Teeth announce tour, including NYC with Caracara

By Andrew Sacher
brooklynvegan.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePianos Become the Teeth have announced a tour in support of their upcoming new album Drift (due 8/26 via Epitaph). There'a an East Coast leg...

www.brooklynvegan.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brooklynvegan.com

The Weeknd made his NYC-area stadium debut with spectacular MetLife Stadium show (pics, review)

“I want to do something bigger and special for you which requires stadiums,” The Weeknd said when he upgraded his 2022 arena tour to his first-ever stadium tour. The tour was originally supposed to happen in 2020, the same year The Weeknd released After Hours, but COVID got in the way, and in the time since then, he blessed the entire country with his arsenal of hits during the 2021 Super Bowl Halftime Show and released another new album, Dawn FM, hence this tour being named the After Hours til Dawn tour, as it supports both Dawn FM and After Hours. The two new albums (which are reportedly part of a planned trilogy) are two of his best and most widely acclaimed yet, which makes this the perfect time for The Weeknd to enter the realm of stadium shows. On one hand, he has a greatest hits’ worth of crowd pleasing singles dating back over a decade, and on the other, he’s fresh off releasing some of the best music of his career.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
brooklynvegan.com

Pearl Jam reschedule Apollo Theater show

Pearl Jam continue their rescheduled North American tour in September, and ahead of their big NYC show at Madison Square Garden on September 11, they've rescheduled their more intimate Apollo Theater date that was originally set for March of 2020. The show, part of the SiriusXM Small Stage Series, now happens on September 10. It's invitation-only, but it'll also be streamed live on the SiriusXM Pearl Jam Radio station that night.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
brooklynvegan.com

Death offshoot Left To Die playing ‘Leprosy’ on tour with Mortuous & more (NYC is tonight)

Left To Die -- the offshoot of death metal legends Death that includes former Death members Terry Butler (also of Massacre, Obituary, Six Feet Under) and Rick Rozz (also of Massacre) alongside Matt Harvey (Exhumed, Gruesome, etc) on guitar/vocals and Gruesome's Gus Ríos on drums -- are on tour now performing Death's classic 1988 sophomore album Leprosy in full, along with some songs from Death's 1987 debut LP Scream Bloody Gore. Two great newer (than Death) death metal bands, Skeletal Remains and Mortuous (members of Necrot, Vastum, Acephalix, more) are also on the tour.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
brooklynvegan.com

Alamo Drafthouse Staten Island w/ RZA’s Flying Guillotine Bar opens next week

The long-in-the-works Staten Island location of Alamo Drafthouse is finally set to open on Friday, July 22 at 2636 Hylan Park Blvd. The most distinguishing feature of this location is Flying Guillotine, bar and martial arts films museum that is a collaboration with the Wu-Tang Clan's RZA. There's also a martial-arts-themed "board-breaking" photo op in the lobby. Check out a few photos in this post.
STATEN ISLAND, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy