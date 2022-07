Developments are being reported concerning the missing person case of Tanner Elmore in Camden County. After recently making a picture available and turning to the public asking for information about the person appearing in that picture with Elmore, the sheriff’s department says the individual has been identified. The sheriff’s department also says the pickup truck apparently driven by the individual has been located. At this time, however, no other information is being released about the unidentified man or the vehicle. And, in the meantime, the search for information about the whereabouts of Elmore continues with the public being urged to contact the sheriff’s department with any possible information.

CAMDEN COUNTY, MO ・ 5 DAYS AGO