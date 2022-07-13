ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'I always look for a win-win scenario': Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark open to OU-Texas early exit talks

By John Williams
 3 days ago
The biggest question facing college football since the news broke that Oklahoma and Texas would be leaving the Big 12 for the SEC has been when they would make that move official.

Media rights obligations have the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns contractually bound to the Big 12 through the 2024 season. However, the prevailing thought is it wouldn’t take that long for the Red River Rivals to make their move to the SEC.

In the last couple of months, a report from The Athletic stated that the Sooners and Longhorns were eyeing a move in 2024. That timeline would make sense, considering 2024 is the first year of the new media rights agreement between the SEC and ESPN. Coming on board before that would mean a restructuring of the dollars allocated to the SEC to include Oklahoma and Texas.

The thing that has always made the most sense is a buyout agreement that allows the outgoing Big 12 schools to make the move prior to the media rights agreement concluding.

Speaking to the media at Big 12 media days, incoming Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark indicated he would be open to a discussion with Texas and Oklahoma that would result in a win-win for both sides of the negotiation.

“They’ve been very gracious with me. They were part of the process of me getting hired,” Yormark shared on his relationship with administration at Oklahoma and Texas. “So, I appreciate the support that I received but any situation like this, I always look for a win-win scenario. That being said, it’s important that whatever happens is in the best interest of this conference. But I look forward, at the right time, to have those conversations.”

The issue will certainly be timing and money. What’s in the best interest of the Big 12, and namely the Big 12’s new commissioner is coming to an agreement with the outgoing schools that brings in the most money for the remaining member schools. Whatever buyout Yormark negotiates will have to reflect what the conference could have earned from having the two outgoing schools as part of the Big 12 until 2025 and probably a little bit more to provide extra incentive for the remaining Big 12 members to approve the early exit.

Yormark enters the fray at an interesting time in the history of college football and with the Big 12 in a pretty solid state moving forward. With a new media rights agreement on the horizon for the conference and the pending departures of Oklahoma and Texas, how Yormark handles these two negotiations will determine the strength and longevity of the conference moving forward.

AllSooners

WATCH: Oklahoma DE Ethan Downs Big 12 Media Days Breakout

Watch Oklahoma defensive end Ethan Downs meet with the media on Thursday, July 14 at Big 12 Media Days. Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!. Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to...
NORMAN, OK
#College Football#Big 12#Espn#American Football#Sec#The Oklahoma Sooners#Athletic
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nebraska Cornhuskers Offer 2023 4-Star DE From Mississippi

2023 four-star defensive end prospect Jamarious Brown has received an offer from the Nebraska Cornhuskers. 247 Sports Composite ranks Brown as the 32nd-best edge rusher in the 2023 class. Last season, Brown had 84 total tackles, 16.0 tackles for loss, and five sacks per MaxPreps. Brown has received 19 Division 1 offers. On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine currently has Auburn listed as the favorite with a 37.3% chance, while Alabama is second at 17.1%. Brown attends Moss Point High School in Moss Point, Mississippi. This is Nebraska’s second offer in the past week in the state of Mississippi. On July 13, 2023 three-star defensive line prospect Caleb Bryant received an offer from the Cornhuskers. Bryant attends Vicksburg High School in Vicksburg, Mississippi. After speaking with @BryanApplewhite I am blessed to receive my 19th D1 offer from @HuskerFBNation @coach_frost #ATG #MPvsEverybody @91Geno22USM @CoachJulius31 @bam_coach46 @CoachRMatthews4 @CoachChaseJones @KevinBass4 @BingoMediaLLC pic.twitter.com/LarodSMqsG — Jamarious Brown (J.B) (@OfficialJB16) July 13, 2022
MOSS POINT, MS
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
All Hogs

Hog Fans Throwing Horns Down at Texas Folks Might Not Send What They Hope

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It was rather interesting at Big 12 Media Days on Wednesday that what Arkansas fans love to do at Texas isn't that upsetting. "When we live in the brains and minds and hearts of individuals who go Horns Down, it's an incredible compliment," athletics direct Chris Del Conte said last month after a Super Regional against East Carolina. "We're glad you're thinking of us. It tells you about the reckoning of the brand."
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
On3.com

ESPN insider: Mike Gundy has issue with Texas, Oklahoma, SEC leaks

Mike Gundy has an issue with Texas and Oklahoma perhaps leaking some sensitive Big 12 information and giving it to the SEC. According to Heather Dinich of ESPN, the Oklahoma State coach has mentioned the idea that the two programs could be untrustworthy due to their future affiliations. Evidently, he believes new Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark may want to think about disallowing them to participate in the conference’s meetings.
STILLWATER, OK
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Penn State with a top-3 receiving duo in 2022? One analyst thinks so

Replacing Jahan Dotson is no easy feat for Penn State going into the 2022 season, but the expectations should remain fairly high for Penn State’s top receivers according to one recruiting analyst. Mike Farrell recently shared his personal ranking of the top receiving duos in the nation among his various rankings going into the new season, and the combination of Parker Washington and Mitchell Tinsley appears to be set in a fairly good spot.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more.

