Charming farmers market experience at Octagon House weekly

Hudson Star-Observer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn its third year of operating a farmers market, the Octagon House Museum has partnered with Sustain Hudson to transition its once monthly event to a weekly one. Every Tuesday, from 3-6 p.m., until the end of September, visit 1004 Third St. to shop locally with a variety of...

