What Amazon Prime Day 2022 deal is your zodiac sign’s perfect match

By Reda Wigle
New York Post
 3 days ago
Blessed day of days, Amazon Prime deals are nigh and we have the right savings for each sign. NY Post Photo Composite

Regardless of your astrological background, we see sales in your future.

Amazon Prime Day hath arrived and Daddy Warbucks AKA Uncle Jeff Bezos AKA Drake’s partner in humble beginnings and the richest man in the known universe has blessed we, his click happy consumerist children with our own mid-summer savings celebration. Praise be and pay up babies.

Amazon Prime Day extends from July 12th through July 13 and coincides with both Cancer season and a full moon in Capricorn making it an ideal time to take advantage of saving that encourage you to tend to your nest with home goods and/or take to your desk with office items and a master plan for world domination and the reversal of debts, increase of fortunes.

Whoever you are, and whatever sign you fall under, there is an Amazon Prime Day deal for you. Step right up and spin the zodiac wheel for savings.

ARIES (March 21 – April 19)

Coleman Cabin Tent, $109, original price: $200

Aries loves a challenge and there is none more accessible than testing your survival strategies against nature herself. This Coleman tent ensures Aries will have a safe place to rest their stubborn heads when they’re through doing battle with the elements.

TAURUS (April 20 – May 20)

Zinus 8-Inch Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress, $165, original price: $259

Amazon

Natural hedonists that they are, the bed is the preferred pasture of a Taurus and they use it as a command center; a place for sleeping, eating, sexing and proclaiming their authority. Naturally regal, bulls will feel right at home on a bargain mattress named for a queen.

GEMINI (May 21 – June 20)

Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Headphones, $229, original price: $329

Amazon

With a constant steam of information and the warring factions of their dual personalities shouting for attention, it gets loud in the mind of a Gemini. Fortunately, these noise canceling headphones from Bose can help the people of the twins pump up the jams while dialing down the internal monologue.

CANCER (June 21 – July 22)

23andMe Ancestry and Health Kit, $99, original price: $199

The New York Post recently reviewed 23andMe and the health and ancestry kit is perfect for Cancers who rule the fourth house of home and lineage. Available for 50% off, the kit is $99 (original price: $199) and pairs with a mobile app to keep track of your metrics.

LEO (July 23 – August 22)

Mario Badescu Facial Spray Duo, $13, original price: $19

Amazon

Lions know better than anyone that if you want to feel good, you must look good. Enter this banger deal on skincare spritz courtesy of beauty brand Mario Badescu. Whether you’re a Leo looking to set your makeup or simply refresh your moneymaker, this is the deal for you.

VIRGO (August 23 – September 22)

Everlywell Food Sensitivity Test, $103, original price: $159

EverlyWell

Virgo rules the bowels and the sixth house of daily habits. This control oriented, health minded earth sign will benefit from Everlywell’s food allergy test kit and find in it, a bargain for the belly and a balm for the mind.

What Amazon Prime Day deals you need to shop now:

LIBRA (September 23 – October 22)

SAMSUNG The Frame Series TV, $848, original price: $1,096

Amazon

Libras are ruled by Venus, the planet of pretty. Those that fall under this sign are natural albeit indecisive art lovers and this SAMSUNG TV does double duty; featrung an anti-reflective screen the TV comes in a range of sizes and when you’re not watching your stories, a preselected slideshow of art fills the screen, and in turn your home or office with shameless beauty. and when the TV turns off, you can look forward to a slideshow of preselected art pieces.

SCORPIO (October 23 – November 21)

SimpliSafe Home Security System, $252, original price: $420

Amazon

Suspicious Scorpios can get down with this SimpliSafe 10-Piece Wireless Home Security System which contains motion sensors, an outdoor camera and provides the precious peace of mind that their friends and enemies will have a hard time getting through their walls, both literal and metaphorical.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 – December 21)

U.S. Traveler Aviron Bay Expandable Luggage, $125, original price: $180

US Traveler

For Sagittarius, a sign that likes the feel of the open road or the promise of a long haul flight, this two piece set of sleek luggage from Aviron Bay makes for a beautiful bargain. Wheels up, expansion included.

CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 19)

Calphalon 11-Piece Pots and Pans Set, $374, original price: $480

Amazon

Capricorns prefer people, investments and kitchen items that are durable and built to serve them for the foreseeable future. This stainless steel cookware set is ideal for the spendthrift sea goat as it promises to deliver for days and dinners to come.

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18)

Ecolution Micro-Pop Popcorn Popper, $14, original price: $20

Amazon

Most philistines think the average Aquarius is full of hot air. These visionaries can take control of that narrative by transmitting that same insult into delicious popcorn thanks to Ecolution, whose durable, air circulating Popcorn Popper features a dual lid for butter melting. For environmentally sound and healthy conscious water bearers, popping your own cuts down on packaging and preservative

PISCES (February 19 – March 20)

Yescool Weighted Blanket, $150, original price: $220

Yescool

I’ve never met a Pisces who didn’t need a hug or seven and this weighted blanket eliminates the need for human contact in pursuit of physical comfort. Snuggle up and get under the feigned body weight of this blanket, fish folks.

Astrology 101: Your guide to the stars

  • What are the astrology houses?

Astrologer Reda Wigle researches and irreverently reports back on planetary configurations and their effect on each zodiac sign. Her horoscopes integrate history, poetry, pop culture and personal experience. She is also an accomplished writer who has profiled a variety of artists and performers, as well as extensively chronicled her experiences while traveling. Among the many intriguing topics she has tackled are cemetery etiquette, her love for dive bars, Cuban Airbnbs, a “girls guide” to strip clubs and the “weirdest” foods available abroad.

#Amazon Prime Day#Zodiac
New York Post

New York City, NY
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

