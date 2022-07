It’s the busiest time of the year for MLB general managers. Not only is the trade deadline approaching quickly, but the MLB draft is set to begin on Sunday — an event that just got a lot more interesting for the Braves after they traded Drew Waters and two other prospects to the Royals for the 35th overall pick. Atlanta now has two selections within the top 35 picks, five within the top 100, and are top 10 in the league in bonus pool money. This is a critical draft for the Braves, who now find themselves with arguably the worst farm system in the league after trades and graduations.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO