Meet the Devils new associate coach, Andrew Brunette in Three Things, presented by Geico. On Friday morning, the New Jersey Devils announced the hiring of Andrew Brunette to join Lindy Ruff's coaching staff as an associate coach. Brunette joins the Devils with an extensive resume from both his playing days and after his retirement. Brunette, who is often referred to by his nickname Bruno, is beloved by his former teammates and opponents alike, with former NHLer and current ESPN analyst Ray Ferraro telling The Athletic:

NEWARK, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO