How to Watch ‘Canada’s Drag Race’ Season 3 in the US

By Brett White
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fBVQo_0geSQwbj00
Photo: World of Wonder

Canada’s Drag Race is back back back again with Season 3. There’s a whole new batch of queens ready to compete for the grand prize and gain a whole lot of new Instagram followers in the process. Canada may be chilly, but you know these runways are going to be hot. One thing’s for sure: these queens have a lot to live up to considering how many global superstars this spinoff series has already launched.

But if you don’t live in Canada, how can you watch Canada’s Drag Race Season 3 in the United States? Here’s everything you need to know.

When does Canada’s Drag Race Season 3 premiere?

Canada’s Drag Race will strut its stuff starting on Thursday, July 14 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. After having so much Drag Race in the morning and afternoon lately, we love to see Drag Race back in prime time! And that will be the release time moving forward, with Episode 2 of Canada’s Drag Race Season 3 dropping on Thursday, July 21 at 9 p.m. ET. Get your alerts set!

Where to watch Canada’s Drag Race Season 3 in the US

As with the previous two seasons of Canada’s Drag Race, Season 3 will stream exclusively in America on WOW Presents Plus. If you’re not yet a subscriber, you can sign up for a free, 7-day trial of WOW Presents Plus. That also goes for everyone else who lives outside of Canada. Canada’s Drag Race streams exclusively on WOW Presents Plus in the UK, in Australia, in Spain, Holland — literally everywhere except Canada.

If you live in Canada, you’ll be able to watch your home country’s queens slay on Crave.

Who is in the Canada’s Drag Race Season 3 cast?

The Canada’s Drag Race Season 3 cast includes:

Who are the Canada’s Drag Race host and judges?

Canada’s Drag Race is once again hosted by the queen of the north, RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Brooke Lynn Hytes. Joining Brooke on the judges’ panel once again are stylist Brad Goreski and Canadian TV presenter Traci Melchor.

Is there a Canada’s Drag Race trailer?

Girl, get into it!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dQJBL_0geSQwbj00

Canada’s Drag Race premieres in the United States on WOW Presents Plus on July 14 at 9 p.m. ET.

