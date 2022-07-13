Governments Weigh Benefits, Climate Threat of Crypto Mining

It is no secret that cryptocurrency mining uses a copious amount of energy — an amount that, in some cases, exceeds the power required by entire nations. When that aspect of crypto comes up, it’s generally spoken about in terms of its effect on emissions. But according to the results of a recent Senate investigation, crypto mining might also be contributing to larger energy bills around the country.
BERLIN, July 17 (Reuters) - The consequences of the Ukraine conflict could accelerate Germany's green energy transition despite Berlin's decision to reconnect coal-fired power plants to compensate for falling fossil fuel supplies from Russia, a study published on Sunday showed.
SHANGHAI/BEIJING, July 18 (Reuters) - Chinese regulators on Sunday urged banks to extend loans to qualified real estate projects and meet developers financing needs where reasonable, in their latest effort to ease concerns triggered by a widening mortgage-payment boycott on unfinished houses.
The United States is pressing to implement a plan meant to force Russia to sell oil at artificially low prices on the global market, in order to deprive the Kremlin of funding for its war in Ukraine. Speaking at a news conference in Bali, Indonesia, before the start of a...
BEIJING, July 17 (Reuters) - China's banking regulator has worked with the finance ministry and central bank to accelerate the issuance of special local government bonds to help supplement the capital of small and medium-sized banks, China Banking and Insurance News reported.
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is promising "strong executive action" to combat climate change, despite dual setbacks in recent weeks that have restricted his ability to regulate carbon emissions and boost clean energy, such as wind and solar power. The Supreme Court last month limited how the nation's main...
A research organization based in Geneva, Switzerland warns that rising prices are likely to affect women more than men. The World Economic Forum released a report Wednesday on the economic conditions of women and men around the world. The group warns that inflation could increase the difference, what is called...
San Francisco — Chinese astronauts, known as taikonauts, and a ground crew are working to finish their country's first permanent orbiting space station and the world's second by year's end, official media outlets say. That milestone will boost China's national pride and provide it with new channels for economic...
Harare — The African Development Bank (AfDB) agreed this week to help Zimbabwe clear its $13.5 billion debt during a visit by the Abidjan-based lender's president. The AfDB has also started releasing loans from a $1.5 billion fund to help Africa avert a looming food crisis fueled by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Zimbabwe is one of 38 countries set to benefit from the bank's fund, which is known as the African Emergency Food Production Facility.
BALI, INDONESIA — Western finance ministers condemned Moscow's invasion of Ukraine at G-20 talks in Indonesia on Friday, accusing Russian officials of complicity in atrocities committed during the war. The two-day meeting on the island of Bali began under the shadow of a Russian military assault that has roiled...
CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA — Two tribes in South Africa, the Khoi and the San, have received their first payment for the sale of the indigenous rooibos plant, grown mainly for tea. The Rooibos Tea Council, representing businesses, paid the tribes more than $700,000 as part of a benefit-sharing agreement.
Now that the United States has a patchwork of different abortion laws, women who can afford to travel are going to states where abortion is still legal. Others rely on employers to provide money for transportation. VOA's Carolyn Presutti explains how that happens and what crimes that could introduce in some states. VOA footage by Saqib Ul Islam. Video editor: Bakhtiyar Zamanov.
