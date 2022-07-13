ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

How to keep your car from overheating in the Las Vegas heat

By Rachel Moore, KTNV Staff
 3 days ago
As the valley heats up, more drivers are running into car problems, such as overheated cars and broken ACs.

Experts say inflation is leading to drivers putting off car maintenance, more serious issues can arrive as temperatures rise.

To keep a car from overheating, turn the air conditioning immediately and direct the air conditioning to the floor vents. Since hot air rises, this can help push the heat up and out of the car, then switch to dashboard vents.

RELATED: Las Vegas car shops see rise in customers amid hot temps

Another tip is to put the setting on fresh air instead of circulation at least for the first ten minute of the drive. Otherwise, hot air will circulate throughout the car and it will take longer for the car to cool down.

Marco Rodriguez, the owner of Busy Buggy Auto Repair, says that he’s seen an increase in customers with car problems and overheating.

“The pricing would be different if you come and do your maintenance and keep up with it,” Rodriguez said. “My biggest suggestion for drivers is to check your vehicles before you leave. Make sure you know what's going on with your car before you hit the road.”

The Nevada Department of Transportation says that their freeway service patrol has seen an increase in cars stuck on the road.

NDOT says if this happens to you, dial *NHP immediately. This will call the Freeway Patrol Service and they will arrive as soon as possible.

But in the meantime, turn off the air conditioner and, contrary to popular belief, turn on the heat. Turning off the air conditioner will help the engine and cooling system avoid extra work, and the heat will help divert heat away from the engine.

Next, NDOT recommends letting the car cool down for at least 15 minutes while watching the temperature gauge to make sure it returns to normal. Then, wait for assistance or drive to the closest repair shop.

Overall, experts say it’s a lot cheaper to repair an engine than to have to replace it entirely.

See more on how to protect yourself and your belongings against the Las Vegas heat on ktnv.com/vegasheat .

Comments / 6

phatg
3d ago

Um, the second tip is to turn the vents to 'fresh air' instead of 'circulated air' for the first 10 minutes of your drive. I don't think the author lives in the desert. 🤣🤣🤣🤣

Reply(2)
3
 

Related
LAS VEGAS, NV
