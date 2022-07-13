Dangerous currents expected Wednesday afternoon on Lake Michigan

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Stay out of Lake Michigan this afternoon, even if you're an experienced swimmer.

That's the warning for beachgoers along the lakefront, where the National Weather Service has issued a beach hazard statement from 3 p.m. Wednesday until 3 a.m. Thursday.

High waves and dangerous currents are expected in the lake, from Lake County, Illinois, all the way to Porter County, Indiana.

Forecasters say swimming conditions will be life-threatening, especially for inexperienced swimmers.

The Chicago Park District already has prohibited swimming at several Chicago beaches on Wednesday, due to high bacteria levels in the water, and could ban swimming this afternoon due to the dangerous currents.