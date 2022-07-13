Heather Rae Young is pregnant with first child with Tarek El Moussa

Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa’s fertility journey yielded exciting results: The “Selling Sunset” star is pregnant with her first child.

The couple confirmed the news to People Wednesday, telling the magazine that it came as a “huge shock” because they were in the middle of IVF treatments.

“We just weren’t expecting this. We had just gone through IVF. We had embryos on ice. We had a plan,” the “Selling Sunset” star shared. “I think when you least expect it and there’s no stress in your life, the world just brought us what was meant to be.

“I’m so excited that it happened like this.”

Although the pair have been documenting their fertility struggles for months, Young, 34, admitted that she was content being a stepmom to the “Flip or Flop” star’s kids with ex-wife Christina Haack, Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 6.

“But as your love grows more and more and you fall deeper in love with someone and you build this life together, I started picturing myself having a child with Tarek,” Young explained. “I started thinking I just wanted to create something with the man that I’m in love with.”

The parents-to-be wed in October 2021.

El Moussa, 40, added, “I’m just obsessed with my kids. They’re my everything, so having another one is just icing on the cake. I’m so excited.”

The reality stars revealed they took a test to find out the sex of their baby but will not share the results until they host a reveal party in a few weeks.

“Tarek thinks it’s a girl. I don’t know yet. I just want a happy, healthy baby,” she said. “We already have Tay and Bray, so I’d be happy with either. But I secretly want a little mini Heather.”

Young and El Moussa got together in July 2019 and married in October 2021 at a hotel near Santa Barbara, Calif.