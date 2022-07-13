ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamie Lee Curtis thought Ana de Armas ‘just arrived’ from Cuba on ‘Knives Out’ set

By Sophia Melissa Caraballo Piñeiro
You know what they say when you assume …

Jamie Lee Curtis admitted she thought Ana de Armas was new to the US and “inexperienced” when she first met the actress on the set of “Knives Out” back in October 2018.

“I assumed — and I say this with real embarrassment — because she had come from Cuba, that she had just arrived,” Curtis, 63, revealed in an interview with Elle magazine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E3hIQ_0geSQED700
Jamie Lee Curtis wrongly assumed Ana de Armas was new to the US when they met.

“I made an assumption that she was an inexperienced, unsophisticated young woman. That first day, I was like, ‘Oh, what are your dreams?’”

The “Freaky Friday” actress claimed she “was so impressed with de Armas that she wanted to introduce her to Steven Spielberg to play Maria in ‘West Side Story.'”

She also planned to introduce her to her godchildren Maggie and Jake Gyllenhaal, but was surprised to find out the “Deep Water” actress, 34, already knew Jake.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KPnvo_0geSQED700
Curtis and de Armas initially met on the set of “Knives Out.”

Curtis added of “The Gray Man” star, “She is not as fancy as maybe the advertisements would have you believe. She leans in, interested; talking to her is kind of give-and-take. She’s curious and asks a lot of questions.”

De Armas, who stars in this fall’s Marilyn Monroe biopic “Blonde,” grew up in a Cuban beach town before moving to Havana. At 14, she signed up for drama school and did three Cuban films. Four years later, she moved to Spain, where she starred in several TV roles.

In 2014, when she was 26, she made the jump to Los Angeles, where she had to start from scratch because directors didn’t care about her previous experience. She proceeded to learn English in just three months.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wSnAB_0geSQED700
De Armas had initially moved to Los Angeles in 2014.

By the time Curtis met de Armas, she had already starred in movies like “Knock Knock” alongside Keanu Reeves, “Blade Runner 2049” with Ryan Gosling and “War Dogs” with Jonah Hill and Miles Teller.

In the same interview with Elle, de Armas claimed that the constant media attention on her relationship with actor Ben Affleck made her flee Los Angeles.

“This is not the place for me to be,” she told herself. “It became a little bit too much. There’s no escape. There’s no way out.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jB9lS_0geSQED700
The young Hollywood star admitted that the media attention around her relationship with Ben Affleck made her flee LA.

The “Knives Out” actress explained that the city made her “anxious” because there is “always the feeling of something that you don’t have, something missing.”

De Armas dated the “Gone Girl” actor, 49, during the coronavirus pandemic. However, by January 2021, the “Deep Water” co-stars split after almost a year together.

Since then, de Armas has moved on with Tinder executive Paul Boukadakis and they live together in New York City.

