Columbia Falls, MT

Nerma D. Barbo

Hungry Horse News
Hungry Horse News
 3 days ago
Nerma D. Barbo was born Aug. 27, 1933 at the Talbott Mansion in Columbia Falls to Arvilla and Charles (Elwin) Reed where they were employed as caretakers. She joined her parents and other family members in Heaven on June 6, 2022. With the exception of a few years during...

Hungry Horse News

Jerry Albert Munson

Jerry Albert Munson, 91, of Columbia Falls, passed away Dec. 1, 2021. Jerry was born Nov. 4, 1930 to Joseph Munson and Edith Martin Munson in Baker. Jerry grew up in Saco, graduating in 1948. Jerry attended Carroll College in Helena, later enlisting in the U.S. Army, serving as a...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Hungry Horse News

Thale Ileen Chubb Balding

Born in Wolf Point Montana, November 14th, 1935, she went to the Lord on June 30th 2022 at the age of 86. Thale moved with her parents, Howard and Gertrude Chubb to property they purchased in 1936 from Stoltze Lumber Company. She attended Columbia Falls Schools and graduated in 1954. She married Samuel Deardurff in 1954, they had three sons, Michael, Daniel and Timothy. They lived in Montana and California, Camp Pendleton where Sam was in the Marines, they later divorced.
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Hungry Horse News

Columbia Falls Bookmobile on the road this summer

This summer the Columbia Falls School District is once again sending the Bookmobile throughout the school district to offer free books and food for kids. The Bookmobile runs through the first week of August. This program is a literacy project to encourage reading among students and their families throughout the school district during the summer months. Many research studies show a decline in reading scores among children who don't read during the summer. This year's Bookmobile is generously sponsored by the school district and the Whitefish Community Foundation.
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Hungry Horse News

The Blotter: Black bear eating trash

Nine juveniles were spotted in the bushes on Highway 2 shooting water guns at oncoming vehicles. A man was confronted by two males and harassed in Pinewood Park. Columbia Falls Police were able to recover a stolen black purse in a theft that occurred earlier in the week. A party complained that Glacier Lanes Bowling Alley had the doors open and were playing music very loudly into the evening and had to "go to a friend's house to sleep."
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Hungry Horse News

FWP seeks applicants for citizens advisory committee

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is seeking applicants to fill volunteer positions on the northwest Montana (FWP Region 1) Citizen Advisory Committee. The CAC is a general advisory committee that provides input and feedback to FWP on diverse issues, from wildlife and fisheries management to access, state parks, outdoor recreation, and law enforcement. The committee is designed to have a membership that represents a variety of northwest Montana communities and natural resource interests.
MONTANA STATE
Hungry Horse News

City prevails in case challenging apartment rebuild

Flathead County District Court Judge Robert Allison recently ruled a property owner can rebuild nine apartments that were destroyed in a fire in August of 2020. Neighbors Inge and Mark Cahill, Kerin Gayner, William and Nanette Reed and Irving Erickson challenged a city board of adjustment decision that allowed the owner of the Swiss Apartments to rebuild nine units on the Fourth Avenue corner lot.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Hungry Horse News

Federal grand jury indicts Columbia Falls man on drug charges

A federal grand jury in late May indicted a Columbia Falls man arrested for allegedly knocking over a local pharmacy on multiple counts in two separate cases. Grant Alan West, 38, was indicted May 20 for robbery involving controlled substances and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence for the alleged April 13 holdup. He was similarly indicted for attempted receipt of a firearm while under information and false information to acquire a firearm for allegedly trying to acquire a gun at a Kalispell area pawn shop after being released from the county jail.
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Hungry Horse News

Labor woes means some Glacier Park camps are closed this summer. Glacier adds text alerts for camping, roads and trails

Like many businesses in the Flathead Valley, Glacier National Park is not immune to staff shortages. The park typically employs about 16 seasonal staffers to operate and oversee its frontcountry campgrounds. This year, it has half that, park spokeswoman Brandy Burke confirmed. As such, some popular campgrounds in Glacier will...
GLACIER COUNTY, MT
Hungry Horse News

Joseph Edward Smith

Joseph Edward Smith, 72, died from complications related to ALS at Logan Health Kalispell on June 6, 2022. Joe was born to Richard Louis Smith and Marjorie Louise Smith (Cajune) on January 17, 1950 in Mission, Montana. Joe knew the love of his life, Sue Darling, since 7th grade. They were married a year out of high school and would have celebrated 53 years together on Aug. 20th. Together they had three sons; Ronn Joseph, Ryan Lee, and Cory Richard. Joe coached his boys in their sports as they grew up. Joe had a passion for sports. He supported...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Hungry Horse News

Columbia Falls climate talk coming up

Hungry Horse News Local experts and advocates will speak and lead a discussion on climate change at 6 p.m. June 30, at Glacier Lanes on Nucleus Avenue in Columbia Falls. Representatives from Climate Smart Glacier Country, Citizens' Climate Lobby, Wild Montana, and Our Children's Trust will be led in the conversation by former Montana State Representative Debo Powers, President of Wild Montana. "Our planet is getting hotter, and this is starting to affect our enjoyment of life, our economy, and the natural world around us," Powers said in a release. "This is the biggest threat facing us and our children and grandchildren,...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Hungry Horse News

Opinion: Mud and Moths

So I did a hike last weekend with the boy deep into Glacier's backcountry. Just getting a permit is a bit of a workout if you don't have a Sun Road reso. I found a parking spot in West Glacier, then road a bike to the permit center. Fortunately, I was pretty much able to get the spots I wanted. Deep snows are helping, because people can't make trips yet over mountain passes, so there's not as many through hikers. The trails are also mud and in some places, flooded entirely. That doesn't stop most folks, but I suspect some are turning...
WEST GLACIER, MT
Hungry Horse News

Concerned about subdivision

As former Mayor of Columbia Falls and Flathead County Commissioner, I was shocked to become aware of a proposed high density subdivision to be located on the corner of River Road and Highway 2, (Just east of the bridge). It is being proposed, with the support of our City Planning Director, by the same developer  James Barnett, Flathead Mountain River LLC that proposed the Big Mountain Road debacle that was turned down by the City Council of Whitefish. Trying to keep this brief, he is proposing 455 units on 49 acres, 45 feet in height. There are so many issues and problems associated...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Hungry Horse News

A champion of clean water recognized for his work with students both at home and thousands of miles away

By CHRIS PETERSON Hungry Horse News Columbia Falls resident Dave Renfrow recently received a School Administrators of Montana "Friends of Education Award" for his work both with Columbia Falls students and students in Guatemala. Renfrow has been championing a clean water system for schools called a Tippy Tap in the Central America country for years now. The award "recognizes those individuals in the community who have gone above and beyond the normal call of duty in supporting and promoting public education." While the recognition was appreciated, Renfrow defers to the students and supporters both in Guatemala and here in Montana for the program's success. In Columbia Falls,...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Hungry Horse News

The Blotter: Neighbors throwing dog poop at each other?

June 21 Ongoing feud between neighbors over dog excrement escalated to throwing feces with a shovel and brandishing a firearm. A father got his son's bike taken away after getting lippy with a police officer. A towing company had to unlock an infant from a locked car near the preschool. June 22 Report of a male in a white truck stealing a pink bike on 7th Street. A teenager in a ski mask threatened to shoot at some kids and was shouting racial slurs on 9th Street. A cat burglar was caught after trapping a neighbor's cat and threatening to kill it in...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Hungry Horse News

Coram Post Office has new contract

Hungry Horse News The U.S. Postal Service said it has reached a contract to keep the Coram Post Office open. Postal Service spokesman David Rupert said a new contract with Coram businessman Gary Paduana was reached late last week to run the post office. The post office is located in the same building as Spruce Park Appliance. Its future was in danger after the contract with the previous holder was set to run out at the end of the month. The Post Office runs under an independent contract, not directly by the U.S. Postal Service, like the facility in Columbia Falls or West Glacier. "We're making...
CORAM, MT
Hungry Horse News

Columbia Falls grad now heads up Whitefish affordable housing planning

By HEIDI DESCH For the Hungry Horse News Marissa Getts believes that land use planning is a deeply human endeavor. When it comes to dealing with policies of planning, she's quick to look at the impacts on the people living on the land. And having watched the rapid changes in the Flathead Valley in the last few years she's keenly aware of the repercussions of growth. "People went through this collective trauma," she said of dealing with the growth. "People are watching the change happen and worrying about whether they will have a place here and some have already had to move out of...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Hungry Horse News

Appreciated Bill Shaw

The death of former city manager Bill Shaw evokes sadness and invites some reflection. Decades before Bill came here, the city had rid itself of its 90-year reliance on mossy-tasting Cedar Creek for its municipal water supply. After that, the almost 400 acres of protective watershed surrounding the dam and intake was no longer municipally needed. In fact, part of it had been brutally clear-cut (slash heaps, knapweed and thistles) and neglected, and vehicle-accessible portions were being abused as dumping grounds and partying hideouts. In 2005, he began developing the idea that the city could...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
The Hungry Horse News has been in publication since 1946. It is the only weekly newspaper in Montana to win a Pulitzer Prize and has a reputation for fine photography of the Flathead Valley and Glacier National Park. It is housed in a log cabin in Columbia Falls. Visitors with story ideas are always welcome to stop by.

