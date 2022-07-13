Nerma D. Barbo

Hungry Horse News
Local experts and advocates will speak and lead a discussion on climate change at 6 p.m. June 30, at Glacier Lanes on Nucleus Avenue in Columbia Falls.
Representatives from Climate Smart Glacier Country, Citizens’ Climate Lobby, Wild Montana, and Our Children’s Trust will be led in the conversation by former Montana State Representative Debo Powers, President of Wild Montana.
“Our planet is getting hotter, and this is starting to affect our enjoyment of life, our economy, and the natural world around us,” Powers said in a release. “This is the biggest threat facing us and our children and grandchildren,...
Comments / 0