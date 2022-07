TULSA, Okla. – BlackHawk Industrial, a market-leading distributor of metalworking and other mission-critical industrial products, announced Thursday that it has acquired Cornerstone Supply in Jacksonville, Florida, and two Intermountain Machining Supply locations in Meridian, Idaho, and Belgrade, Montana. Terms of the acquisitions were not disclosed. Acquiring Intermountain and Cornerstone...

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO