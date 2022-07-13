ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Many Hoosiers have a second fridge — but it's not the best for your wallet or the environment

By IPB News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHoosiers are more likely to have a second refrigerator than people in most other states. Having multiple fridges can drive up your electric bills and pollute the environment. Recent data from the Energy Information Administration shows 40 percent of Hoosiers surveyed had two or more refrigerators. Only four states ranked higher...

Matt Lewis
4d ago

100 dollars a year to operate ? ok, with gas prices and the rural nature of indiana that 100 dollar "cost" will save AT LEAST enough extra trips to the store to cost 100 dollars in gas, that extra gas not being burnt also offsets the effect of the 2nd fridge on the environment. Where's the issue?

Bill Sanders
3d ago

So, burning coal to make electricity to run your second fridge is bad for the environment, but burning coal to make electricity for an electric vehicle is good for the environment. Got it.

95.3 MNC

Auditor: Supply chain shortages slowing many Indiana taxpayer rebate checks

While legislators get ready to debate a second tax rebate, the supply chain is delaying delivery of the first one. Indiana’s automatic tax rebate law delivered 125-dollar rebates to Hoosiers. Roughly half of all taxpayers have bank information on file. State Auditor Tera Klutz says nearly all of those rebates have already been issued by direct deposit. But one-point-seven-million Hoosiers are receiving paper checks, twice as many as a typical year. Klutz says she hired an outside contractor to handle the extra load — and the company notified her office last week it’s short of paper.
wisconsinrightnow.com

Wisconsin Drops Attempt to Treat Backyard Pools Like Public Pools

Expect to see more AirBnB and VRBO homes in Wisconsin listed with backyard pools. The state’s Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection earlier this month dropped a proposed rule that would have treated pools at short-term rentals just like public pools after a motion adopted by the Joint Committee for the Review of Administrative Rules.
Wave 3

Indiana doctors express dangers and signs of ectopic pregnancies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Indiana doctors say ectopic pregnancies could be deadly for pregnant Hoosiers if lawmakers ban abortions. “If the treatment for ectopic pregnancies is disallowed, that would be deadly to women in Indiana,” Dr. Emily Volk, CMO of Baptist Health Floyd said. Ectopic pregnancies happen when a...
Inside Indiana Business

Indiana ponders electric vehicle charger networks

State officials and private partners have laid out first steps for creating a statewide network of reliable electric vehicle chargers using federal funding. It is part of a nationwide push to add at least 50,000 chargers for electric vehicles. Indiana will receive almost $100 million in federal funding with an...
Expert says anticipate increased COVID-19 cases, reinfections in fall

Indiana’s weekly average for COVID-19 cases and Hoosiers hospitalized for the virus has grown over the last month. In fact, after averaging fewer than 250 new cases per day in March, June’s average climbed to 1,332.0 cases per day. Experts say they anticipate more cases and reinfections as...
Travel Maven

The Least Visited State Park in Indiana is also the most Peaceful

The Trine State Recreation Area is home to winding trails, rolling hills, lakes, and meadows filled with wildflowers. It is also one of the least visited state park in Indiana. Attracting just a few thousand visitors annually, Trine State pales in comparison to other state parks like the Grand Canyon which attracts upwards of a million visitors per year. While most state parks in Indiana attract much less than a million, almost all of them attract more visitors than Trine State. Keep reading to find out why you should visit this seriously underrated park.
readthereporter.com

Life Church welcomes AG Todd Rokita for town hall

Life Church, 2200 Sheridan Road, Noblesville, welcomed Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita for a town hall on Tuesday. Rokita answered questions from the community ranging from abortion, school choice, forced government shutdowns, to the political climate in Indiana and the country.
The Associated Press

Indiana sees big budget surplus jump as tax refund eyed

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s surging tax collections over the past year have pushed state government’s budget surplus up more than 50% to about $6.1 billion as legislators prepare to take up a proposal for a second round of refund payments from that surplus, state officials announced Friday. The jump from last year’s record high of $3.9 billion in cash reserves comes as the Republican-dominated Legislature is set to consider GOP Gov. Eric Holcomb’s plan to distribute $225 payments to taxpayers for what he calls “inflationary relief.” Democrats have questioned the effectiveness of the $125 refunds that have been slowly distributed since May and have pushed to suspend Indiana’s 62 cents-per-gallon in gasoline taxes, saying that would provide more immediate relief from sky-high inflation. Some Republican legislators have raised concerns about spending reserves on refunds when inflation is increasing the cost of state construction projects, but Holcomb’s top budget adviser said the new refund plan costing the state about $1 billion was a “prudent” proposal.
newsfromthestates.com

Buttigieg move a blow for Indiana Democrats

Pete, right, and Chasten Buttigieg, left, in Iowa during his 2020 presidential campaign. (Win McNamee/Getty Images) Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg recently moved to Michigan and likely took with him any chance of a statewide Democrat electoral win in Indiana. Ever since “Mayor Pete” showed his national prowess in...
WEHT/WTVW

Larger taxpayer refund? Lawmaker calls for increase as state reports $6 billion surplus

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana lawmaker is calling to get more money back into taxpayers’ pockets as the state reports a historic reserve balance. On Friday, State Auditor Tera Klutz announced that Indiana closed the 2022 fiscal year with $6.1 billion in state reserves. “Indiana’s historic $6.1 billion reserve balance gives legislators the opportunity to review […]
Indiana Daily Student

The Indiana gas tax, explained

Hoosiers are paying a record 80.4 cents per gallon in gas taxes this month, among the highest in the nation. After a failure to pass a temporary suspension of state gas taxes in the legislature, some legislators say they want to address the issue again in the July 25 special session.
WEHT/WTVW

Kentucky is back in the red again in COVID cases

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – COVID is making a big return to Kentucky. The number of new cases has been going up over the past few weeks. In some counties, cases have almost doubled from week to week. Kentucky released its newest COVID map on July 15. Every Kentucky county in the Eyewitness News viewing area […]
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

A pregnancy, a phone call, a canceled appointment: A Wisconsin woman’s abortion journey after Roe’s overturn

MADISON, Wis. — A positive pregnancy test comes with strong emotions: excitement, fear, confusion. For 24-year-old Nicole in June, it was shock. “I couldn’t believe it. I probably took like three tests and then I also went to the doctor and got a blood test.” Nicole–whose real name is being concealed out of safety and privacy concerns–is starting grad school...
WRTV

Indianapolis ice cream shop named Indiana's best by Yelp

INDIANAPOLIS — July 17 is National Ice Cream Day, and the Hoosier state is full of local ice cream shops. To celebrate the occasion, Yelp released its list of the best ice cream in every U.S. state and Canadian province for 2022. TeeJay's Sweet Tooth, located near 86th Street...
WTHI

988 - A new three-digit phone number that could save lives

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - It'll soon be easier to connect to suicide and crisis support resources. Starting on Saturday, calling "988" will connect you to the "National Suicide Prevention Lifeline." When you call, you will reach trained counselors who will guide you. You call 988 for thoughts of suicide, mental...
